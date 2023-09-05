McHenry County area notes: Prairie Ridge makes strides, keeps it clean in win against Crystal Lake South

Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp was excited about the growth his offense made from Week 1 to Week 2.

The Wolves faced a tough Jacobs defense in the opener, a 6-0 victory, and generated only 138 total yards. By halftime Friday against Crystal Lake South, the Wolves had topped that, and they were just getting warmed up.

Prairie Ridge finished with 359 total yards and beat the Gators 38-14, scoring the last 38 points of the Fox Valley Conference game to move to 2-0 for the season.

The Wolves replaced a lot of their offensive backfield, while having more returning starters on their offensive line. With new quarterback Joey Vandewiel and fullback Jack Finn, it is understandable it would take game repetitions to get better.

Finn finished with 169 yards on 24 carries and two fourth-quarter touchdowns that sealed the outcome for the team ranked No. 2 in The Associated Press Class 5A poll.

Schremp was proud two statistics that go down as zeroes.

“The first two games we had no turnovers,” Schremp said. “That’s huge. We’ve gone two games with zero turnovers on offense and zero penalties. That says a lot about our guys.”

Stingy Eagles: Schremp called Jacobs’ defense phenomenal and would probably find Hampshire coach Shane Haak in agreement. The Golden Eagles beat the Whip-Purs 28-7 in their FVC game Friday.

In two games, Jacobs has allowed 263 total yards and 13 points.

Klawikowski out: Hampshire lost star running back Cole Klawikowski in the first half when he was injured while running on a fake punt. Jacobs linebacker Joey Scrivani delivered a big hit on the junior, who was one of the area’s top rushers last season.

Haak termed the injury in Klawikowski’s abdominal area and said he will be closely monitored.

“It’s hard to tell,” Haak said. “We hope to get more improvement as the weekend goes on.”

Eye on the future: Huntley’s celebration of a 35-6 win at McHenry also came with a bit of caution.

The Red Raiders next two games are against the teams it shared the Fox Valley Conference title with last year when they host Jacobs this Friday and travel to Prairie Ridge on Sept. 15.

“We had a lot of penalties,” Huntley senior running back Haiden Janke said of 7 for 70 yards. “That’s too much. We need to be more disciplined and control ourselves on what we have to do. That could be trouble down the road.”

The defense got a good primer for the next couple of weeks since McHenry switched to the triple option this year. Huntley allowed only 50 yards at halftime and 115 of 165 through three quarters.

Senior linebacker Ryan Sweeney, junior lineman Eliezer Aldape III and sophomore lineman Mason Maldonado had two tackles for losses apiece. Sophomore lineman Ryan Wabel recovered a fumble and juniors Benjamin Cohen, Charles Condon III and Colin Masten combined on a fourth-down stop that ended a McHenry drive at the Huntley 19 in the final minute of the first half.

“Playing the McHenry option, and we’ll see it with Jacobs, Prairie Ridge and Cary, it’s so reliant on being disciplined,” Huntley coach Mike Naymola said. “Everybody has a gap and everybody has responsibilities. Anybody can expose you if you don’t follow your rules. It was nice to see them come away with the win but I’m hoping we get a lot better at it.”

• Alex Kantecki and Marty Maciaszek contributed to this report.