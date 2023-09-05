Bureau County area football records, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023

Here’s a look at area football records after Week 2 of the 2023 season
|Three Rivers East
|Conf
|All
|PF
|PA
|Kewanee
|0-0
|2-0
|56
|21
|Sterling Newman
|0-0
|2-0
|28
|17
|Princeton
|0-0
|1-1
|61
|22
|Bureau Valley
|0-0
|1-1
|40
|28
|Hall
|0-0
|1-1
|60
|26
|Mendota
|0-0
|0-2
|8
|110
|Three Rivers West
|Conf
|All
|PF
|PA
|Morrison
|0-0
|2-0
|76
|21
|Orion
|0-0
|2-0
|76
|22
|Rockridge
|0-0
|1-1
|46
|44
|Monmouth-Roseville
|0-0
|1-1
|21
|54
|Erie-Prophetstown
|0-0
|0-2
|7
|54
|Sherrard
|0-0
|0-2
|31
|44
|Riverdale
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|87
|Chicago Prairie League
|Con
|All
|PF
|PA
|Seneca
|0-0
|2-0
|67
|28
|Norridge Ridgewood
|0-0
|2-0
|98
|20
|St. Bede
|0-0
|1-1
|47
|63
|Westmont
|0-0
|1-1
|33
|68
|Dwight-South Gardner
|0-0
|1-1
|59
|34
|Ottawa Marquette
|0-0
|1-1
|55
|48
|MP Walther Christian
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|89
|Elmwood Park
|0-0
|0-2
|17
|111
|Other area teams
|Overall
|Dixon
|2-0
|Geneseo
|2-0
|Stark County
|2-0
|Annawan-Wethersfield
|1-1
|Streator
|1-1
|Ottawa
|1-1
|Sterling
|0-2
|Rock Falls
|0-2