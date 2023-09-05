September 05, 2023
Bureau County area football records, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Common Green tries to block a running punt by Morrison's Deshaun McQueen Friday at Bryant Field.

Princeton's Common Green tries to block a running punt by Morrison's Deshaun McQueen Friday at Bryant Field. (Mike Vaughn)

Here’s a look at area football records after Week 2 of the 2023 season

Three Rivers EastConfAllPFPA
Kewanee0-02-05621
Sterling Newman0-02-02817
Princeton0-01-16122
Bureau Valley0-01-14028
Hall0-01-16026
Mendota0-00-28110
Three Rivers WestConfAllPFPA
Morrison0-02-07621
Orion0-02-07622
Rockridge0-01-14644
Monmouth-Roseville0-01-12154
Erie-Prophetstown0-00-2754
Sherrard0-00-23144
Riverdale0-00-2687
Chicago Prairie LeagueConAllPFPA
Seneca0-02-06728
Norridge Ridgewood0-02-09820
St. Bede0-01-14763
Westmont0-01-13368
Dwight-South Gardner0-01-15934
Ottawa Marquette0-01-15548
MP Walther Christian0-00-2289
Elmwood Park0-00-217111
Other area teamsOverall
Dixon2-0
Geneseo2-0
Stark County2-0
Annawan-Wethersfield1-1
Streator1-1
Ottawa1-1
Sterling0-2
Rock Falls0-2