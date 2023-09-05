Bureau County area football records, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023

Here’s a look at area football records after Week 2 of the 2023 season

Three Rivers East Conf All PF PA Kewanee 0-0 2-0 56 21 Sterling Newman 0-0 2-0 28 17 Princeton 0-0 1-1 61 22 Bureau Valley 0-0 1-1 40 28 Hall 0-0 1-1 60 26 Mendota 0-0 0-2 8 110

Three Rivers West Conf All PF PA Morrison 0-0 2-0 76 21 Orion 0-0 2-0 76 22 Rockridge 0-0 1-1 46 44 Monmouth-Roseville 0-0 1-1 21 54 Erie-Prophetstown 0-0 0-2 7 54 Sherrard 0-0 0-2 31 44 Riverdale 0-0 0-2 6 87

Chicago Prairie League Con All PF PA Seneca 0-0 2-0 67 28 Norridge Ridgewood 0-0 2-0 98 20 St. Bede 0-0 1-1 47 63 Westmont 0-0 1-1 33 68 Dwight-South Gardner 0-0 1-1 59 34 Ottawa Marquette 0-0 1-1 55 48 MP Walther Christian 0-0 0-2 2 89 Elmwood Park 0-0 0-2 17 111