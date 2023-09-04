Polo’s Brock Soltow rushes for 248 yards, accounts for 5 total TDs in win over Orangeville

ORANGEVILLE – The Polo Marcos took down the Orangeville Broncos 50-6 Saturday afternoon in an eight-man football game at Orangeville.

Polo senior quarterback Brock Soltow had a dominant showing, rushing 13 times for 248 yards and four touchdowns, and completing 1 of 2 pass attempts for a 10-yard touchdown to running back Noah Dewey.

Soltow’s rushing scores came on runs of 36, 6, 57 and 32 yards. Dewey finished with three catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns. His other touchdown grab was a 35-yarder from quarterback Carter Meridan. Meridan finished 2-for-4 passing for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Marcos running back Delo Fernandez racked up 107 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries. His score came on a 51-yard run.

Running back Blake Folgate scored the lone touchdown for Orangeville on a 56-yard, second-quarter run. He finished with 108 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Polo outgained Orangeville 404 to 113 on the ground, and scored 42 points in the first half.