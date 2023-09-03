Late drive lifts Newman past Sherrard

Newman Central was somewhat frustrated at missed chances earlier, but when the Comets needed it most, they came through with one clinching drive.

Newman running back Brady Grennan capped a drive with 4:15 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Comets came away with a 16-10 win over Sherrard in a Three Rivers Conference crossover game on Saturday evening in Sterling.

[ Photo gallery: Newman vs Sherrard in Week 2 football ]

Newman (2-0) led 8-3 before its decisive 75-yard drive.

“The drive was pretty impressive,” Comets coach Mike LeMay said. “We stayed in the same personnel grouping. It ate up a lot of clock, it was good. We call those ‘Blue Machine’ drives.”

Quarterback Carter Rude ran 14 times for 58 yards, while Grennan had nine carries for 53 yards. He also ran in both two-point conversions.

Sherrard kicked a field goal in the first quarter, then quarterback Evan Bushman ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

“We started off pretty slow,” LeMay said. “They had a drive that consumed about the whole first quarter and we held them to a field goal.

“We got stalled some times and had opportunities to open up the game. That’s something we have to get better at.”

Sherrard hit on a long pass with 2:00 remaining to finish the scoring.