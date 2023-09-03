September 01, 2023
Bureau County teams return home for Week 2

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton quarterback Will Lott runs the ball at Monmouth-Roseville Friday night. The TIgers play at home tonight against Morrison. (Mike Vaughn)

After opening on the road, four Bureau County teams will return home to play under the Friday Night Lights for Week 2 of the 2023 football season.

Three Rivers Conference crossovers are on tap once again.

Princeton (1-0) will host Morrison (1-0) at Bryant Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Both teams won big in Week 1, the Tigers winning 40-0 at Monmouth-Roseville and the Mustangs riding to a 55-0 rout over Mendota.

The Bureau Valley Storm (1-0) welcome Monmouth-Roseville (0-1) to Storm Stadium fresh off its 26-7 win at Erie-Prophetstown.

The Hall Red Devils (0-1) will host Riverdale (0-1) at Nesti Stadium. Hall lost at Orion, 20-14, while the Rams fell at home to Dupo, 41-0, in a nonconference game.

St. Bede (1-0) returns to the Academy against Aledo Mercer County (0-1) in a nonconference contest. The Bruins, who are now ranked No. 10 in 1A, knocked off previously ranked No. 6 Tuscola, 34-25, in Bloomington last week. The Golden Eagles lost at home to Monmouth United, 14-6.

In 8-man football, Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (1-0) travels to Hanover Ridge (0-1). The Clippers sailed to a 46-0 win over Decatur Unity Christian in last week’s opener.