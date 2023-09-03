Bureau County teams return home for Week 2

After opening on the road, four Bureau County teams will return home to play under the Friday Night Lights for Week 2 of the 2023 football season.

Three Rivers Conference crossovers are on tap once again.

Princeton (1-0) will host Morrison (1-0) at Bryant Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Both teams won big in Week 1, the Tigers winning 40-0 at Monmouth-Roseville and the Mustangs riding to a 55-0 rout over Mendota.

The Bureau Valley Storm (1-0) welcome Monmouth-Roseville (0-1) to Storm Stadium fresh off its 26-7 win at Erie-Prophetstown.

The Hall Red Devils (0-1) will host Riverdale (0-1) at Nesti Stadium. Hall lost at Orion, 20-14, while the Rams fell at home to Dupo, 41-0, in a nonconference game.

St. Bede (1-0) returns to the Academy against Aledo Mercer County (0-1) in a nonconference contest. The Bruins, who are now ranked No. 10 in 1A, knocked off previously ranked No. 6 Tuscola, 34-25, in Bloomington last week. The Golden Eagles lost at home to Monmouth United, 14-6.

In 8-man football, Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (1-0) travels to Hanover Ridge (0-1). The Clippers sailed to a 46-0 win over Decatur Unity Christian in last week’s opener.