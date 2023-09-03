An early look at Week 3 games

Conference play will kick off in the Three Rivers for Week 3.

The BCR Game of the Week will send Princeton to Sterling Newman. The Tigers are five-time defending TRAC East champions.

In other games in the East, Bureau Valley will travel to Hall and Mendota will play at Kewanee.

In the TRAC West, Orion will be at Morrison, Riverdale will play at Rockridge and Erie-Prophetstown will travel to Monmouth-Roseville. Sherrard steps out of the conference for a nonconference game at Warrensburg-Latham.

St. Bede will make its debut in the new Chicago Prairie League at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Melrose Park Walter Lutheran.

In 8-man football, Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio will make the 3 1/2 trip south to Martinsville on Saturday at 2 p.m.