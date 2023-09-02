Sauk Valley football roundup: Milledgeville, Forreston win; Fulton, EPC, Bureau Valley fall

Forreston 18, Dakota 8: Owen Mulder rushed for two touchdowns, and Alex Ryia scored on a 30-yard pick six as the Cardinals defeated the Indians.

Mulder’s rushing scores came on runs of two and four yards.

Micah Nelson rushed for 56 yards on eight carries, and Kaleb Sanders rushed for 45 yards on 10 carries for Forreston.

Dakota’s Jayden Gordon rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Milledgeville 64, Quest Charter Academy 14: Connor Nye went 7-for-7 passing for 184 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 29 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Missiles past the Gators.

The touchdown passes were a 54-yarder to Konner Johnson, a 45- and 32-yarder to Karter Livengood, and a 24-yarder to Bryce McKenna. Livengood had three catches for 76 yards.

Milledgeville’s Evan Schenk rushed six times for 50 yards and a touchdown, and also threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Wiersema. Micah Toms-Smith returned the opening kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown.

Lena-Winslow 32, Fulton 8: The Panthers scored eight points in each quarter and shut out the Steamers for the first three quarters in an NUIC win.

Lena-Winslow’s Gage Dunker rushed for all four touchdowns: two 5-yarders, a 4-yarder and a 20-yarder. The Panthers out-rushed the Steamers 388-48.

Fulton’s Dom Kramer prevented the shutout with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Crimmins in the fourth quarter.

Durand-Pecatonica 42, Eastland-Pearl City 0: The Rivermen built a 20-0 first-half lead and never relented in a shutout NUIC win over the Wildcatz.

Draven Zier rushed for 23 yards on five carries to lead the Eastland-Pearl City offense.

Jaylen Noud had a 37-yard touchdown run and Brody Black caught a 40-yard touchdown pass for Durand-Pecatonica. Black also had a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

Monmouth-Roseville 21, Bureau Valley 14: The Titans’ Andrew Myers connected with Nico Avendano for a 52-yard game-winning touchdown with 2:02 remaining in the game.

Bureau Valley’s Elijah Endress rushed 18 times for 106 yards and a touchdown, and Bryce Helms went 6-for-10 passing for 35 yards, and rushed 11 times for 22 yards and a touchdown. Endress’ touchdown run was a 29-yarder.

Monmouth-Roseville’s Payton Thompson rushed 21 times for 101 yards and a touchdown, and leading receiver Leo Mahoney caught four passes for 89 yards.