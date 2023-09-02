Recapping week two scores from around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area

Here is a compilation of scores and stories from Week Two in Kane County from the staff of Shaw Local and its correspondents.
14-13 Lincoln-Way East over Batavia
Ryan Boe and the Bulldogs nearly pulled off the stunning victory, but a two-point conversion attempt to win the game for Batavia was thwarted to cap off a week two classic.
Jake Bartelson’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/02/lincoln-way-east-turns-away-batavia-two-point-conversion-to-hold-on-in-final-seconds/
St. Charles North blows past Crete-Monee 30-14
Crete-Monee took the initial 8-0 lead, but the North Stars answered with a Ethan Plumb touchdown to Jake Mettetal, but the two-point conversion failed, and Crete-Monee took that 8-6 lead into the half. Hunter Liszka hit a 42-yard field goal to give the North Stars the lead in the third quarter before the North Stars ripped off scores from Plumb to Jake Furtney, a Joell Holloman rushing touchdown and Plumb’s keeper for the win.
Geneva defeated Lemont 21-10
“Third-down conversions were the key to the Vikings’ victory — eight conversions on 13 attempts, and a 7-of-8 success rate on their three touchdown drives.”
Tim Cronin’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/02/geneva-starts-hot-to-move-to-2-0-drop-lemont-to-0-2/
Wheaton Academy hands St. Charles East 41-23 loss
“Jack Roth recovered a Saints’ fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half, and three plays later, Brandon Kiebles’ 4-yard touchdown run gave the Warriors a 24-21 lead with 10:46 left in the third quarter. The Warriors (2-0) added two more touchdowns and an Ethan Head field goal during their 41-23 non-conference triumph over the host Saints (0-2) Friday night in St. Charles.”
Craig Brueske’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/02/huge-second-half-sends-wheaton-academy-past-st-charles-east/
St. Francis defeated Sterling 42-28
QB Alessio Milivojevic, the Ball State commit, “finished 16-for-19 passing for 266 yards and four touchdowns before he exited the game. He also had a 1-yard rushing score.”
Dan Wussow’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/02/alessio-milivojevic-scores-5-total-tds-as-st-francis-beats-sterling/
Burlington Central explodes past Dundee-Crown 41-6
Rockets quarterback Jackson Alcorn enjoys career night with “17-of-24 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns.”
Dave Hess’ story: https://www.shawlocal.com/sports/2023/09/02/burlington-central-qb-jackson-alcorn-has-huge-game-in-win-over-dundee-crown/
Other scores:
♦ Kaneland 40-13 over Wauconda
♦ Marmion 40-0 over Curie