Recapping week two scores from around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area

Here is a compilation of scores and stories from Week Two in Kane County from the staff of Shaw Local and its correspondents.

14-13 Lincoln-Way East over Batavia

Ryan Boe and the Bulldogs nearly pulled off the stunning victory, but a two-point conversion attempt to win the game for Batavia was thwarted to cap off a week two classic.

Jake Bartelson’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/02/lincoln-way-east-turns-away-batavia-two-point-conversion-to-hold-on-in-final-seconds/

St. Charles North blows past Crete-Monee 30-14

Crete-Monee took the initial 8-0 lead, but the North Stars answered with a Ethan Plumb touchdown to Jake Mettetal, but the two-point conversion failed, and Crete-Monee took that 8-6 lead into the half. Hunter Liszka hit a 42-yard field goal to give the North Stars the lead in the third quarter before the North Stars ripped off scores from Plumb to Jake Furtney, a Joell Holloman rushing touchdown and Plumb’s keeper for the win.

Batavia’s Ryan Boe (21) reacts after scoring his second touchdown of the game late in the 4th quarter of play against Lincoln-Way East during a football game at Batavia High School on Friday, Sep 1, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

Geneva defeated Lemont 21-10

“Third-down conversions were the key to the Vikings’ victory — eight conversions on 13 attempts, and a 7-of-8 success rate on their three touchdown drives.”

Tim Cronin’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/02/geneva-starts-hot-to-move-to-2-0-drop-lemont-to-0-2/

Wheaton Academy hands St. Charles East 41-23 loss

“Jack Roth recovered a Saints’ fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half, and three plays later, Brandon Kiebles’ 4-yard touchdown run gave the Warriors a 24-21 lead with 10:46 left in the third quarter. The Warriors (2-0) added two more touchdowns and an Ethan Head field goal during their 41-23 non-conference triumph over the host Saints (0-2) Friday night in St. Charles.”

Craig Brueske’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/02/huge-second-half-sends-wheaton-academy-past-st-charles-east/

St. Francis defeated Sterling 42-28

QB Alessio Milivojevic, the Ball State commit, “finished 16-for-19 passing for 266 yards and four touchdowns before he exited the game. He also had a 1-yard rushing score.”

Dan Wussow’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/02/alessio-milivojevic-scores-5-total-tds-as-st-francis-beats-sterling/

Burlington Central explodes past Dundee-Crown 41-6

Rockets quarterback Jackson Alcorn enjoys career night with “17-of-24 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns.”

Dave Hess’ story: https://www.shawlocal.com/sports/2023/09/02/burlington-central-qb-jackson-alcorn-has-huge-game-in-win-over-dundee-crown/

Other scores:

♦ Kaneland 40-13 over Wauconda

♦ Marmion 40-0 over Curie