Milwaukee Academy of Science scored with 1.4 seconds remaining to beat Marian Central 46-39 in their nonconference game Friday in Milwaukee.

The Hurricanes (0-2) had battled back to tie the score at 39-39 late in the fourth quarter of the back-and-forth affair.

Marian starts play in the new Chicagoland Christian Conference next week at Bishop McNamara in Kankakee.