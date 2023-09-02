High school football: Week 2 results, recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Prairie Ridge 38, Crystal Lake South 14: The Wolves looked like they were in trouble early but scored 38 unanswered points to run away from the Gators in the Fox Valley Conference victory.

Cary-Grove 17, Crystal Lake Central 14: The Trojans held off a late comeback attempt by the Tigers, who scored with 1:40 left and recovered an onside kick. C-G made one final stop, improving to 2-0 in the FVC.

Huntley 35, McHenry 6: Huntley running back Haiden Janke scored three rushing touchdowns, and the Red Raiders piled up 397 total yards in their FVC win against the Warriors.

Jacobs 28, Hampshire 7: The Eagles put on a rushing display Friday night, running wild for 286 yards while Joey Scrivani scored four touchdowns in the FVC win over the Whip-Purs.

Burlington Central 41, Dundee-Crown 6: Rockets quarterback Jackson Alcorn threw for five touchdowns as Central rolled to a big win over the Chargers in their FVC game.

Richmond-Burton 25, Quincy Notre Dame 6: The Rockets got big contributions on defense, forcing three turnovers and making a huge stop to start the second half in a nonconference win over the Raiders.

Johnsburg 40, Reed-Custer 37: The Skyhawks and Comets combined for eight second-half touchdowns, and Johnsburg junior RB Brett Centnarowicz carried the ball 21 times for 184 yards and two rushing TDs in a wild victory.

Marengo 23, Woodstock 21: The Indians converted three fourth-down opportunities in the second half, had two fumble recoveries and grabbed an interception to outlast the Blue Streaks.

Milwaukee Academy of Science 46, Marian Central 39: The Hurricanes traveled out of state and lost on a touchdown with 1.4 seconds remaining.