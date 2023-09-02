Colton Gumino, Hersey answer back for victory at Fremd

PALATINE – After an early scoring strike 3 minutes, 7 seconds into the contest by host Fremd, it was on for the Hersey offense.

The explosive Huskies bounced back quickly to take a 14-point lead into the intermission of this Mid-Suburban League crossover game. Hersey (2-0) would go on to post a 49-14 victory, as the Vikings were unable to contain the Huskies’ versatile attack.

Fremd sophomore quarterback John O’Brien (13 for 22, 184 yards) hit Jack Weinke with a 55-yard TD pass before Cameron Williams’ extra point put the Vikings up 7-0.

The game stayed close early on. Hersey’s Nasir McKenzie (20 carries, 126 yards) scored on a 2-yard run before quarterback Colton Gumino (20 for 24, 274 yards) scored on a 1-yard run for a 14-7 lead.

Fremd (0-2) tied the game 14-14 when Marquan Brewster caught a 20-yard TD pass on the far left side of the end zone after the football was almost deflected by a Hersey defensive back.

But the Huskies would take the lead for keeps when Reese Settersten caught a pass, bounced off a defender and went 37 yards for the TD before Alex Fiore’s extra point made the score 21-14 with 2:40 left in the second quarter. Hersey’s Charles Meister scored on a 2-yard run very late in first half for the 28-14 lead.

A 1-yard TD catch by Hersey’s Logan Farrell 3:57 into the third quarter made the score 35-14. Then, Gumino dropped a 45-yard lofted TD pass right on top of senior Carson Grove for a 42-14 lead with 1:35 left in the period.

“We executed really well. I thought we had a good game plan coming in, and our players made it come to life, which I have complete confidence in them to do so,” said Hersey coach Tom Nelson.

“Colton is a really talented kid, and credit to him, because quarterback is one of those positions where it’s more mental than anything and just understanding defenses. And tonight he showed he’s taking that side of his game to another level, and that’s going to be huge for us going forward.”

A 3-yard TD run by Gumino closed out the scoring with 6:48 to play. Meister had 50 yards on seven rushes for the Huskies.

“No [praise] goes toward me. It’s all O-line. I mean, if the O-line didn’t do their job tonight, I probably wouldn’t have thrown as good,” said Gumino.

“I think we have the best coaches in Illinois, Carson Grove is the best receiver in the state, and we executed our plays.”

