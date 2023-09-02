Big plays doom Yorkville against New Trier in home opener

YORKVILLE — When Michael Dopart found Eli Walton for a game-tying scoring strike early in the second quarter, it appeared Yorkville had recovered from a sluggish start against New Trier.

Unfortunately for the Foxes, it turned out their troubles were far from over. New Trier responded with two long touchdowns on consecutive plays on its way to a 24-10 victory Friday night at Campbell Field.

Untimely penalties, missed tackles, dropped passes and poor communication spelled doom for the Foxes (1-1).

“It really comes down to communication and making sure we’re all on the same page,” Foxes running back Josh Gettemy said. “I think we’re all going to learn a lot from this game.”

The Trevians (1-1) took control midway through the second quarter after Walton’s touchdown tied it 7-7. Jackson McCarey, who already had a 38-yard touchdown run, broke the tie with a 51-yard run, scoring untouched by a Yorkville defender.

After forcing a punt, the Trevians were back at it as Patrick Heneghan found a wide open Miles Cremascoli down the middle for a 56-yard touchdown. The two scores came only 1:11 apart and gave New Trier a 21-7 lead that proved insurmountable.

New Trier at Yorkville Football Yorkville running back Josh Gettemy (4) secures a short pass and heads down field against the New Trier defense during a varsity football game at Yorkville High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Yorkville struggled to get its running game going all night. The Foxes finished with 65 yards on the ground, led by Gettemy, who ran for 38 yards on 13 carries.

“Give credit to New Trier — they stopped us,” Yorkville coach Dan McGuire said. “We really pride ourselves on running the football and we weren’t able to do that.”

The passing game found some success as Dopart threw for 146 yards on 11-of-23 passing. He left midway through the fourth quarter after injuring his left ankle. McGuire said his senior quarterback should be ready for next week’s game.

Neither team had much going in the early part of the game, exchanging punts for most of the opening quarter. But that changed on McCarey’s first touchdown run with 2:13 left in the first. What looked like a solid, first-down run turned into a touchdown when McCarey broke two tackles at the 25.

Still, Yorkville did have some chances to get back into it, the best coming late in the first half. Starting from their own 11 with only 1:23 remaining the half, the Foxes marched into New Trier territory.

Dopart completed a 20-yard pass to Gettemy and a 16-yarder to Colin Spychalski to reach the Trevians 27 with 1.7 seconds left. On the last play of the half, Dopart was forced to scramble with a lot of open ground between him and the end zone. The Trevians recovered in time, stopping Dopart at the 9 to keep it 21-7 at the break.

The Trevians maintained that lead into the fourth quarter before the teams swapped field goals to complete the scoring. New Trier’s Nikola Dugandzic connected from 35 yards to make it 24-7. Yorkville’s Dominic Recchia answered with a 36-yarder.

“We have to put more points on the board for us to be successful We have to establish the run and maintain the clock. And we weren’t able to do that at all (Friday),” McGuire said. “Our offense didn’t help our defense and neither did our special teams with field position.”