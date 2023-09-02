8-man football: Alden-Hebron nudged out by Ashton-Franklin Center

Alden-Hebron came up short at Ashton-Franklin Center on Friday night 34-33 decision in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association North I game.

The game went back and forth all the way. A-H led 27-20 at halftime, but was unable to close out the deal. Both teams are 1-1.

Giants quarterback Ben Vole was 6-of-21 passing for 168 yards and three touchdowns. Vole carried nine times for 89 yards and a touchdown.

JP Stewart caught two passes for 71 yards and a touchdown, and also ran seven times for 28 yards and a score.

Fabian Carreno had three receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Angel Benitez carried 11 times for 59 yards for the Giants.