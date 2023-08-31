The Herald-News Prep Football Capsules for Week 2

Nonconference games

Hinsdale Central (0-1) at Bolingbrook (1-0)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Bolingbrook 42, Hinsdale Central 13 (2019 playoffs)

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central had an off season in 2022, failing to qualify for the playoffs. The Devils will be digging themselves a pretty big hole to climb out of if they fall here, as it dropped its season-opener to Naperville Central and still faces a difficult West Suburban Silver Conference schedule down the line. Hinsdale Central has a solid defense that will likely be put through the ringer against a potent Bolingbrook offense, but the Red Devils have shown a capability to slow good offenses in the past. Like Bolingbrook, Hinsdale Central also has a sophomore quarterback in Riley Contreras but are far more apt to lean on a ground game paced by Joe Morrissey. He had a game-high 73 rushing yards in the loss to Naperville Central.

About the Raiders: Bolingbrook had its way in a season-opening win over Grayslake Central, as it breezed to a 41-6 victory and didn’t allow those six points until late in the game. QB Jonas Williams used his arm and feet to guide the offense, and the Raiders’ passing attack always has opponents on red alert with WR Kyan Berry-Johnson, a Wisconsin commit. Williams also seems to have a solid rapport with WR Chico Thomas who snagged a pair of touchdown passes in the win over Grayslake Central. Allowing just six points to Grayslake Central is an encouraging sign for Bolingbrook, as the defense has the most questions to answer moving forward.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Bolingbrook

Lincoln-Way East (1-0) at Batavia (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way East 31, Batavia 16 (2022)

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East demonstrated workman-like tendencies in last year’s meeting between the two, capitalizing on some early Batavia miscues to take control, then grinding its way to victory. It’s much the same blueprint the Griffins appear willing and capable of following. Saturday’s Week 1 game with Kenwood was scoreless after a quarter, but the Griffins pounced on Kenwood mistakes, making them pay while completing a runaway 52-12 victory. QB Braden Tischer is steady for Lincoln-Way East. When the opportunities present themselves, he tends to find a way. The running game still is a work in progress, but Nuri Muhammad was productive in Week 1, scoring three touchdowns.

About the Bulldogs: Batavia is itching to get another chance at Lincoln-Way East after a few things didn’t go its way in last year’s game. QB Ryan Boe is about as steady as they come and threw for more than 300 yards to a variety of receivers, also scoring a rushing touchdown in Batavia’s season-opening win over an overpowered Phillips squad. What makes Batavia a difficult offense to stop is the versatility it has. Running back Charlie Whelpley is the offensive skill player most likely to do damage, but the sheer volume of choices Boe has makes it a dilemma for foes.

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way East

Lincoln-Way Central (1-0) at Evanston (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Knights: Lincoln-Way Central started the Dave Woodburn era in style Week 1. The Knights powered their way to a 34-0 lead and a 34-6 victory over St. Charles East. Both numbers of that score are great signs for the Knights, as at times they both had trouble posting points and holding opponents in check.

About the Wildkits: Evanston is hoping to find its way back into the playoff mix after missing the field last year but has some obstacles in its way. The Wildkits were moved to the more competitive side of the Central Suburban Conference, and they don’t have a lot of experience to navigate that switch. Evanston has two returning starters on offense, most notably wide receiver Keron Pryor. But newcomers already have made an impact, as sophomore running back Michael Pryor scored a pair of touchdowns in Evanston’s season-opening win over Zion-Benton.

FND Pick: Evanston

Lincoln-Way West (1-0) at Oswego East (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way West 14, Oswego East 6 (2022)

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West formed an alternate plan of attack for Plainfield Central in Week 1. Incumbent starting quarterback Cole Crafton had not completed enough preseason practices to be eligible to play because of conflicts with his summer baseball schedule, but the Warriors got stellar play from reserve quarterback Chase Hetfleisch, as he put a new-look Warriors offense through the paces in a 41-7 win. The Warriors also appear to have a nice two-headed monster at running back in Joey Campagna and Jahan Abubakar, as each scored two touchdowns. Abubakar needed just six carries to rack up 107 rushing yards.

About the Wolves: Oswego East is an extremely young team and it showed some of those growing pains, particularly on offense, in a Week 1 loss to Waubonsie Valley, a team that was winless in 2022. Sophomores are starting at multiple skill positions for the Wolves, and that inexperience led to Oswego East being unable to penetrate Waubonsie Valley’s half of the field until the fourth quarter. Sophomore running back Jasiah Watson ran for about 100 yards and scored Oswego East’s lone touchdown.

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way West

Lockport’s Tanner Benaitis runs upfield after a catch against Plainfield North. (Gary Middendorf/Ted Piton)

Lockport (1-0) at Wheaton North (1-0)

When: 7:15 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Porters: Lockport’s Week 1 effort gives the appearance the Porters might be trying to rekindle the formula that allowed them to capture a state title in 2021. Lockport’s defense was a brick wall in the Week 1 win over Plainfield North, allowing just one fourth quarter touchdown. The offense likely will need to pick up its production, as its fourth-quarter touchdown cemented the win after all the Porters could muster in the first three quarters was a pair of field goals.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North has been as steady as a program can be the past few seasons and should still be in the mix. Defensively, the Falcons have shown their promise, limiting Downers Grove South to one score in Week 1. Defensive end Joe Barna, a Illinois commit, leads that unit, while the offense has plenty of experience with quarterback Max Howser and running back Walker Owens.

FND Pick: Wheaton North

Joliet Central (0-1) at Bremen (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Bremen 42, Joliet Central 6 (2022)

About the Steelemen: Joliet Central made strides, but still lost by a wide margin to Stagg in Week 1. The Steelmen need to bridge the gap between themselves and most of their opponents, but with more players than past seasons that improvement might come with fewer players experiencing exhaustion from being asked to go too often.

About the Braves: Bremen hasn’t lacked for offensive explosiveness the past few seasons but has had too many games where the defense couldn’t lock up consistent wins. Bremen got into another shootout in Week 1, claiming a 38-30 win over Reavis. The Braves had standout performances from sophomore running back Nehemiah Rogers who rushed for 116 yards and four touchdowns, while linebacker Vince Webber notched 18 tackles.

FND Pick: Bremen

Joliet West (1-0) at Morris (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Tigers: Joliet West picked up its first win in a season-opener in eight years by trampling Shepard, hopefully setting the tone moving forward. QB Juan Rico had a good debut running the Tigers offense, throwing for a pair of touchdowns and running for another. But as impressive as Rico and the offense were, perhaps the more important impact was made by a defense that held Shepard down before the Astros broke up the shutout with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns against the Joliet West second string.

About Morris: Morris appears to be picking up where it left off, particularly on offense. Morris lit up the scoreboard in 2022, and opened up the season by scoring 43 points in an easy win over Coal City. QB Carter Button needed just eight completions to rack up more than 200 yards passing and three touchdown. WR AJ Zweeres had five receptions for 164 yards and added an interception on defense. Morris could get a little more pushback from Joliet West’s offense, but the defense really looks on-point early.

FND Pick: Morris

Minooka's Nathan Maul scrabbles for a big gain during a non-conference game against Rock Island. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Minooka (1-0) at Neuqua Valley (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Indians: The difference a year made for the Minooka defense was noticeable. Last season saw the Indians give up points and yardage in bunches in a season-opening loss to Bolingbrook. It was significantly different in this year’s opener, as a stifling effort by the Indians defense, led by linebacker Tristian Parish, put Rock Island on its heels almost immediately. The offense wasn’t too shabby either, with RBs Joey Partridge and Chase Nurczyk stacking yards and WR Cameron Hopkins showing break out potential on the outside.

About the Wildcats: Neuqua Valley’s inability to move the football in a Week 1 loss to Oswego was one of the bigger surprises in Week 1, as the Wildcats were shut out 13-0. QB Ryan Mohler appeared to have a steady hand and seems capable of leading the Wildcats to brighter days offensively, but nothing worked in Week 1. The Wildcats put together a pretty sound defensive effort, holding Oswego to a touchdown and a pair of field goals. Minooka is bringing a much more potent offense to face them.

FND Pick: Minooka

Metea Valley (0-1) at Plainfield Central (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Mustangs: Not much went right for Metea Valley in Week 1, a 35-0 loss to Geneva. Metea’s struggles have lasted for some time, as the program hasn’t won more than three games since 2015. The hope was that with 12 returning starters, the Mustangs might be able to close the gap that they’ve had with opponents. So far, that hasn’t materialized, but it’s early.

About the Wildcats: Plainfield Central didn’t have much go right in its opener, a lopsided loss to Lincoln-Way West. The Wildcats had a lot to replace at pivotal positions and will likely take a little time to find a groove. In order to avoid falling to 0-2 on the season, the offense needs to find a little better footing. RB Malik Jassim scored Plainfield Central’s lone touchdown in the Lincoln-West loss, and QB Matt Leto can be a viable run-pass threat for Plainfield Central.

FND Pick: Plainfield Central

Waubonsie Valley (1-0) at Plainfield East (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Warriors: Waubonsie Valley broke a nine-game losing streak, pulling away in the second half for a 28-7 win over Oswego East. RB Tyler Threat ran wild in the second half and piled up about 200 rushing yards after the break and three touchdowns. Although Threat’s performance was stellar, the defense may have been even better, not allowing Oswego East into Waubonsie territory until the fourth quarter.

About the Bengals: Plainfield East ran into an experienced Bradley-Bourbonnais team in Week 1, and things didn’t come together how the Bengals might have hoped. There are pieces in place for the Bengals to put points on the board, specifically with talented WR Quinn Morris, but as always defensive improvements are needed sooner rather than later.

FND Pick: Waubonsie Valley

Plainfield North’s Nicholas Darwish rolls out of the pocket against Lockport in Week 1. (Gary Middendorf/Ted Piton)

Plainfield North (0-1) at Naperville Central (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield North 19, Naperville Central 9 (2022)

About the Tigers: Plainfield North anchors its efforts in its defense, and it looked like the Tigers might find a way to secure a Week 1 win over Lockport largely due to their efforts. However, a late Porters touchdown dashed those hopes, but the Tigers defense still is rather strong. Offensively, new Plainfield North QB Nicholas Darwish was game, but it is clear the Tigers offense still is a work in progress.

About the Redhawks: Naperville Central squeezed out a win over Hinsdale Central in Week 1, leaning on the defense. DL Maverick Ohle and OLB Christian Kuta lead the defense, which will almost certainly find itself in a scuffle once again here.

FND Pick: Naperville Central

Plainfield South (0-1) at DeKalb (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield South 27, DeKalb 17 (2022)

About the Cougars: Plainfield South didn’t find much room to maneuver against a sturdy Yorkville defense in a Week 1 loss. The Cougars still are a team looking for an offensive identity under a new coach and without the services of one of the program’s all-time best running backs in Brian Stanton, who graduated.

About the Barbs: DeKalb is breaking in an almost entirely new roster on offense and defense. The Barbs still managed to hold their own for the first half with a solid Sycamore squad in Week 1, but the wheels fell off after the break. Sycamore ran away for a 42-7 victory. DeKalb managed just 53 yards of total offense in the second half.

FND Pick: DeKalb

Tinley Park (1-0) at Romeoville (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Titans: Tinley Park has seen a big step forward this season, as the Titans were winless last year and leaped out to a 42-8 victory over Thornridge. During last year’s winless season, Tinley Park played a lot of juniors who, while they struggled, picked up experience that seems to be paying dividends.

About the Spartans: Romeoville fell just short of a major momentum boost, dropping a 21-14 decision to Oak Lawn Community in Week 1. There’s a lot of experience on this roster, and if they can regroup quickly there’s an opportunity for the Spartans to even out their record.

FND Pick: Tinley Park

Providence (1-0) at Joliet Catholic (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Providence 24, Joliet Catholic 14 (2022 playoffs)

About the Celtics: Providence squared off against Lake Central, who played the previous week in Indiana. So there were some first-game hiccups for the Celtics. However, Providence didn’t fold, got solid performances and fended off a late charge from Lake Central. These two teams split a pair of games last season, but Providence got the one that mattered most – a second-round Class 4A playoff win that led to Providence’s appearance in the Class 4A state title game.

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic travelled to Iowa to face what has been a high-octane offense from Iowa City. But the Hilltoppers showed they aren’t too bad at moving the football either, as they stacked up about 500 yards of total offense in the victory. RB HJ Grigsby ran for more than 200 yards and scored three touchdowns, while the Hilltoppers as a whole averaged over eight yards a rush. QB Andres Munoz threw three touchdown passes, two to WR Drew Wills.

FND Pick: Providence

Geneva (1-0) at Lemont (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Geneva 12, Lemont 0 (2001)

About the Vikings: Geneva rolled to a 35-0 victory over Metea Valley. WR Talyn Taylor is one of the state’s highest recruited players in the junior class, but his five-catch, 114-yard performance was overshadowed by RB Michael Rumoro, who scored three touchdowns with 125 yards rushing. Metea Valley reached the red zone but failed to foil the shutout bid when it missed a field goal.

About Lemont: Lemont lost its first regular-season game in three years when it fell to Libertyville in Week 1. Attempting to bounce back from a regular-season loss is likely a first for the majority of those on this roster, but its one that Lemont shouldn’t feel too much pressure about. Even if Lemont managed to drop to 0-2 with a loss, it remains an overwhelming favorite to win its side of the South Suburban Conference.

FND Pick: Geneva

Canton (0-1) at Coal City (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Little Giants: Canton has struggled in the Mid-Illini Conference, and the Little Giants were roughed up in Week 1 by Eureka. Canton hasn’t made a playoff appearance since 2016, and dropping to 0-2 here would put them in dire straits for breaking a string of non-playoff appearances because of the apparent depth in its conference.

About the Coalers: Coal City scuffled in its season-opening loss to Morris, but there’s no reason to forecast gloom and doom because of it. Morris will give many teams fits this season, and if anything, the loss will give the Coalers a clear indication of what their weaknesses are. Coal City should be able to use a strong running game keyed by Landin Benson to get back on track.

FND Pick: Coal City

Peotone (1-0) at Sandwich (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Peotone 17, Sandwich 7 (2015)

About the Blue Devils: Peotone had zero difficulties collecting a win in Week 1 over Rantoul. Peotone scored five rushing touchdowns, with Chase Rivera needing just seven carries to score three of those. Jayden Rodriguez racked up 162 yards on seven carries, which also included a pair of scores. Peotone will continue to try to pound teams into submission, although that level of productivity might be a little too much to ask for moving forward.

About the Indians: Sandwich’s return to the varsity football ranks went swimmingly, as it ran away from Manteno in the second half to record the Indians’ first win in varsity football since 2019. RB Simeion Harris stole the show for Sandwich with 178 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Sandwich put together 400-plus yards of offense in the win.

FND Pick: Peotone

Reed-Custer (1-0) at Johnsburg (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Comets: Reed-Custer’s offense lost a lot to graduation. But it doesn’t look like the Comets will skip a beat. Reed-Custer scored 63 points in its season-opening win over Elmwood Park, led by RB Rex Pfeifer’s five-TD performance. Reed-Custer’s passing attack only netted 53 yards, but the lead was so comfortable that may not be an indication of whether or not Reed-Custer can throw or simply elected not to.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg had to rally a bit to earn its Week 1 win over Woodstock North, getting a number of key defensive plays in the second half. The Skyhawks will be challenged again this week on defense, but a consistent offensive effort is probably a bigger key against a Reed-Custer team that has shown a propensity to score early and score often.

FND Pick: Johnsburg

Aurora Christian (1-0) at Wilmington (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Aurora Christian 18, Wilmington 16 (2010 playoffs)

About the Eagles: Aurora Christian appeared to have a substantial void to fill when Max Bray, the Eagles quarterback last season, elected to transfer to St. Bede. But Aurora Christian actually appears to have found not one, but two capable replacements, and they flashed their skills in a surprisingly easy victory over Ottawa Marquette in Week 1. Aurora Christian showed that their defense has a handle on how to stop a wing-T offense, which basically is the same offense Wilmington runs.

About the Wildcats: Wilmington finds itself at 0-1 for the first time since 2012 after a Week 1 loss to Seneca. The loss should leave a bitter taste in the Wildcats’ mouths. Wilmington will once again lean on strong interior line play on both sides of the football and a ground-heavy offense spearheaded by Kyle Farrell. Wilmington has not started a season 0-2 since 2001.

FND Pick: Wilmington