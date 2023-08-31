NewsTribune football statistical leaders through Week 1 of the 2023 season

Here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 football season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy co-op.
Team offense
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Amboy
|230
|45
|46
|Princeton
|335
|126
|40
|La Salle-Peru
|307
|159
|34
|St. Bede
|267
|158
|34
|Bureau Valley
|258
|80
|26
|Fieldcrest
|229
|46
|20
|Hall-Putnam County
|211
|15
|14
|Mendota
|40
|134
|0
Team defense
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Princeton
|217
|53
|0
|Amboy
|16
|71
|0
|Bureau Valley
|7
|La Salle-Peru
|124
|151
|14
|Fieldcrest
|19
|Hall-Putnam County
|20
|St. Bede
|143
|179
|25
|Mendota
|420
|66
|54
Passing
|Player
|Att-Comp-Int
|Yards
|TDs
|Boudreau (L-P)
|11-19-1
|159
|1
|Bray (St. Bede)
|15-22-1
|158
|1
|Randolph (Mendota)
|8-28-1
|134
|0
|Lott (Princeton)
|4-8-1
|126
|2
|Helms (Bureau Valley)
|5-12-1
|80
|1
Rushing
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|13
|234
|4
|Bray (St. Bede)
|23
|215
|3
|Romagnoli (La Salle-Peru)
|22
|157
|2
|Lemons (Bureau Valley)
|17
|112
|0
|Lorton (Fieldcrest)
|26
|111
|3
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|12
|103
|1
|Hakes (Fieldcrest)
|5
|81
|0
|Helms (Bureau Valley)
|16
|78
|1
|Curran (Hall-Putnam County)
|6
|72
|1
|Whelchel (Amboy)
|4
|66
|1
Receiving
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|LaPorte (Princeton)
|3
|106
|1
|Zeborn (La Salle-Peru)
|4
|57
|0
|Ankiewicz (St. Bede)
|5
|55
|1
|Watson (Mendota)
|2
|54
|0
|Blaine (Amboy)
|2
|45
|2
|Beetz (Mendota)
|1
|45
|0
|DeLaTorre (St. Bede)
|4
|41
|0
|Kennedy (La Salle-Peru)
|1
|39
|0
|Shane (Bureau Valley)
|2
|38
|0
|Wheatly (La Salle-Peru)
|2
|34
|1