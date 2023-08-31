August 31, 2023
NewsTribune football statistical leaders through Week 1 of the 2023 season

By Kevin Chlum
St. Bede quarterback Max Bray gains a few yards as he is met by Tuscola's Austin Cummings on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Tucci Stadium in Bloomington.

St. Bede quarterback Max Bray runs the ball against Tuscola. Bray is second in the area in passing and rushing after the first week of the season. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 football season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest and Amboy co-op.

Team offense

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Amboy2304546
Princeton33512640
La Salle-Peru30715934
St. Bede26715834
Bureau Valley2588026
Fieldcrest2294620
Hall-Putnam County2111514
Mendota401340

Team defense

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Princeton217530
Amboy16710
Bureau Valley7
La Salle-Peru12415114
Fieldcrest19
Hall-Putnam County20
St. Bede14317925
Mendota4206654

Passing

PlayerAtt-Comp-IntYardsTDs
Boudreau (L-P)11-19-11591
Bray (St. Bede)15-22-11581
Randolph (Mendota)8-28-11340
Lott (Princeton)4-8-11262
Helms (Bureau Valley)5-12-1801

Rushing

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
Etheridge (Princeton)132344
Bray (St. Bede)232153
Romagnoli (La Salle-Peru)221572
Lemons (Bureau Valley)171120
Lorton (Fieldcrest)261113
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)121031
Hakes (Fieldcrest)5810
Helms (Bureau Valley)16781
Curran (Hall-Putnam County)6721
Whelchel (Amboy)4661

Receiving

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
LaPorte (Princeton)31061
Zeborn (La Salle-Peru)4570
Ankiewicz (St. Bede)5551
Watson (Mendota)2540
Blaine (Amboy)2452
Beetz (Mendota)1450
DeLaTorre (St. Bede)4410
Kennedy (La Salle-Peru)1390
Shane (Bureau Valley)2380
Wheatly (La Salle-Peru)2341