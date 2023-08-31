Daily Chronicle football notes: DeKalb looking for bounce back against Plainfield South

After Friday’s 42-7 loss to Sycamore, DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said he didn’t feel his team was 35 points worse than the Spartans.

After watching film and reflecting on the season-opening loss, Schneeman said he feels the game - which was 14-7 at halftime - was much closer than the final score.

“I don’t know if that score was totally indicative of how good or bad we played,” Schneeman said. “At first glance, you see that score and it looks like we must have played pretty poorly. But there were a lot of good things. You need reps to find out what you have, and now we have a pretty good idea.”

One of the big areas Schneeman expects a turnaround is run blocking. The Barbs managed negative-8 rushing yards and Sycamore held speedy running back Talen Tate to 26 yards on 11 carries. He had only three runs of more than 3 yards and one longer than 10.

Tate is one of only two returning starters on offense for the Barbs, who also have five new offensive linemen this year. Schneeman said he saw a lot of technical things that can be corrected, such as pad level.

“We were a step slow in certain instances that led to Talen being tackled from the back side,” Schneeman said. “I think it comes with reps and experience, getting a feel for varsity football. We saw a lot last week that can be easily corrected this week. ... 20 yards is not acceptable with a back at the level of Talen Tate. I’m confident we’ll have a good week of practice and we’ll see how it goes Friday.”

Room for optimism: Kaneland gave up 21 unanswered points Friday in a 33-27 loss to Washington, but coach Michael Thorgesen said he liked what he saw for a good chunk of the game out of his team’s defense.

“We just ran out of steam,” Thorgesen said. “Twenty-one unanswered - that’s unacceptable.”

Like Schneeman, Thorgesen said what he saw in his club can be corrected, having him optimistic for a stronger Week 2 showing at Wauconda.

The first-year coach and longtime assistant said it’s the fundamentals that need work, mainly tackling. But he also really liked where the effort was at, and said it’s much easier to work on a technical thing than if attitude were off.

“We didn’t give up,” Thorgesen said. “We came out at halftime really solid and really motivated. With senior leadership from Troyer Carlson, Aric Johnson and Josh Mauthe. Those guys came to play the game. On film the mistakes are correctable. You can’t control energy but you can correct some of your mistakes.”

Feeling ill: Heading into their Week 2 game at North Boone, Genoa-Kingston coach am Davekos said a sickness has affected a good chunk of his team and there are some minor injuries with a couple of other players.

The Cogs were down six players from 24 eligible earlier this week, leaving the team precariously short-handed potentially.

Among the missing players are two starting offensive linemen and wing and safety Patrick Young.

“We’re just coaching up who we got on the field, trying to put them in place to be successful against a decent spread offense,” Davekos said.

Not any easier: Sycamore started with a rivalry game Week 1, and now gets a tough Simeon team in Chicago on a Saturday in Week 2.

Ryan said the front seven, featuring NCAA Division I prospects Christopher Burgess and Mikeshun Beeler, propose a challenge for the Spartans up front. Although the Spartans have three new linemen, they ran for more than 300 yards in the season opener against DeKalb.

“They’re talented, they have a lot of speed, and they’ve got some guys with Power 5 offers,” Ryan said of Simeon. “Plus it’s a totally different situation playing Saturday morning at 11. It might be the most talented front seven we face all year.”

Bumptiy bump: Coach Kenny McPeek called the opening 58-26 loss a bump in the road, but the first-year coach is happy with how his team has regrouped heading into Week 2, a Saturday road game at Milford.

Like Ryan, McPeek said it’s a different situation for the Hawks - although they do have more Saturday games on their schedule this year - against a different team they haven’t faced.

“We have kids that 100% still believe,” McPeek said. “They all showed up for film Monday anxious and ready to get back it. Hopefully we can dump our short-term memory and get after it like we know we can.”