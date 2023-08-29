Prairie Ridge shows it can win with defense in opener against Jacobs

Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp saw what the Wolves defense could be capable of in the days leading up to their Fox Valley Conference opener against Jacobs, and that came to fruition in a low-scoring, 6-0 win.

Prairie Ridge made it to the Class 6A state championship a year ago on the strength of its prolific offense and quarterback Tyler Vasey, who set the IHSA single-season rushing record with almost 3,900 yards.

“Just a phenomenal effort all around, and we saw it happening throughout the week. We faced some adversity. We had a lot of players sick, and our kids handled it well. Then we had the heat, and the defense was still locked in. — Chris Schremp, Prairie Ridge coach

The Wolves defense, meanwhile, allowed more than 30 points a game. With seven starters returning on the defense, Schremp thought his team would be much better on that side.

“Just a phenomenal effort all around, and we saw it happening throughout the week,” Schremp said. “We faced some adversity. We had a lot of players sick, and our kids handled it well. Then we had the heat, and the defense was still locked in.

“We played with a lot of intensity and we tackled really well. We didn’t see that much last year where we had a swarm of guys to the football. [Jacobs] runs hard. [Fullback Paulie Rudolph] is a player, he’s tough to bring down. It took a team effort.”

The Week 1 matchup was in stark contrast to last season’s Week 4 meeting when Prairie Ridge (1-0, 1-0 FVC) and Jacobs (0-1, 0-1) combined for 11 touchdowns, a 42-35 win for the Eagles.

Friday’s opener had a much different flow and feel, with the teams combining for only 323 yards.

Both Prairie Ridge and Jacobs had two possessions in the first half, and a Dom Creatore 42-yard touchdown run on the Wolves’ first possession proved to be the game’s only points and the difference.

Jacobs, for its part, also was up to task defensively and held the Wolves to only 28 yards over the final two quarters.

Creatore, a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection last season, played the majority of snaps on defense at safety and was Prairie Ridge’s leading rusher with 10 carries for 57 yards.

Creatore and the Wolves defense were eager to prove themselves Friday.

“We know last year that [teams] did some numbers on us, so we wanted to repay that back a little,” Creatore said. “We want to show them the type of defense we are and what we practiced all summer to be.”

Prairie Ridge’s defense has a tough assignment in Week 2 against Crystal Lake South, which scored 41 points in a season-opening win over Dundee-Crown. The Wolves and Gators played twice last year and combined for 207 points, both one-score games.

Injured Eagle: Jacobs offensive lineman Matt Shannon left last week’s game with a leg injury after the Golden Eagles’ first offensive play.

Jacobs coach Brian Zimmerman said Shannon, a third-year starter, is day-to-day.

At the height of their craft: At 5-foot-11, Crystal Lake South quarterback Caden Casimino isn’t exactly the tallest of players. But the same can’t be said for his receiving corps. Casimino threw three touchdown passes during the Gators’ 27-point second quarter in Friday’s 41-16 victory over Dundee-Crown. Two of those scores went to receivers listed at 6-foot-5.

The first strike was a 15-yard toss to Sasha Summers, who leaped high over a D-C defender to secure the ball. Just before half, Casimino lofted a perfect ball to Colton Hess, who similarly high-pointed the ball in the corner of the end zone.

“It’s nice to have (tall) receivers like that,” Casimino said after the game. “I just put it up there and they can go get it.”

Costly extracurriculars: With 7:03 left in the first half, D-C’s Zach Randl tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kali Freeman. As the play concluded, D-C’s Collin Einhorn and South’s Michael Knowles engaged in a post-play skirmish that concluded with both players throwing punches.

Officials quickly stepped in and separated the players, but both were ejected. A second player from South was also ejected for leaving the bench and entering the field as the fight was taking place. By IHSA rules, all three players will miss their games this week.

Efficiency matters: Despite the lopsided final score (41-16), the final offensive numbers show a different perspective. D-C actually outgained South in total yards, 291-271, and the Chargers ran almost twice as many players as the Gators.

D-C rushed the ball 35 times and Randl attempted 37 passes for 72 total plays. South, meanwhile, ran the ball 20 times and attempted 17 passes for 37 total plays.

Short week: Woodstock North faces short preparation time for its 7 p.m. game at Harvard on Thursday. The Thunder opened on Saturday with a 25-12 loss to Johnsburg, giving North only four days prep instead of the normal six.

The Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Conference teams have some Thursday or Saturday games scheduled this season because of the officials shortage. North got one of each in the first two weeks.

“It’s a short week. We have to move on to tomorrow,” Thunder coach Matt Pollnow said after Saturday’s game. “We have to bring them in and get ready for Harvard.”

So North’s Sunday became its usual Saturday, there was no Sunday off and it was back to work on Monday.

Great matchup: The game between Richmond-Burton and Marian Central, both top-10 teams in their classes, lived up to its billing. R-B, No. 3 in The Associated Press Class 4A poll, beat the Hurricanes, No. 7 in 2A, 41-29.

The first half was as entertaining as it gets. Marian scored to take a lead, R-B got the ball with less than 2:00 remaining and answered, then the Hurricanes nearly scored again before halftime. Quarterback Cale McThenia fired a pass to receiver Christian Bentancur, who caught the ball in the end zone but was just out of bounds.

It was the first time the two teams had played since 2001, a game in which Marian scored late for a 23-21 victory. The Hurricanes won four Class 2A state championships in the 1980s and the Rockets won the 1992 Class 2A title and the 2019 Class 4A championship.

• Sam Natrop and Joe Stevenson contributed to this report.