Alden-Hebron takes control late in first half, beats Rockford Christian Life

Jason Weber came through with a crucial defensive play for Alden-Hebron in the second quarter that helped the Giants break open a tight game and beat Rockford Christian Life co-op 32-14 in an Illinois 8-Man Football Association game Saturday night.

The score was tied at 14-14 when Weber intercepted a pass that allowed A-H (1-0) to score before the half and take a 21-14 lead.

The Giants shut out the Eagles the rest of the way and added to their lead in the second half.

Quarterback Ben Vole rushed 12 times for 69 yards and completed 6 of 10 passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns. He also kicked four extra points and one field goal.

Wyatt Armbrust rushed seven times for 68 yards and two scores. He also caught a touchdown pass from Vole. Weber has two receptions, one for a touchdown.

Vole also was big on defense with two sacks in the second half and Logan Crowell grabbed a late interception to help seal the game.