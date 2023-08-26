Richmond-Burton takes down Marian Central in second half

WOODSTOCK – The matchup between two state-ranked teams with rich historic traditions did not disappoint, particularly in the first half.

Richmond-Burton and Marian Central went back and forth, with R-B scoring in different ways and the Hurricanes scoring, predictably, with quarterback Cale McThenia chucking passes toward Clemson-bound wide receiver Christian Bentancur.

But R-B was able to grab some control in the second half, scoring on its first three possessions to secure a 41-29 nonconference victory on Friday night at George Harding Field.

“We told them all week we were going to get their best in the first half,” Rockets coach Mike Noll said. “We have to play hard for 48 minutes. Their kids were cramping in the second half, and our kids kept playing.”

R-B (1-0) came in ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press Class 4A poll; Marian was No. 7 in Class 2A.

Noll thought a key drive of the game came right before halftime when R-B, with 1:52 remaining, went 80 yards and quarterback JT Groh hit receiver Max Loveall for a 25-yard touchdown and a 21-15 halftime advantage.

The Rockets went 70 yards on their first drive of the second half and scored on fullback Braxtin Nellessen’s 2-yard run. Marian answered with another touchdown pass from McThenia to Bentancur.

R-B then put the game away with touchdowns on its next two drives. The Hurricanes had several players, including Bentancur, go down with cramps and return in the second half.

“We fixed some of our coverages [on defense] with Bentancur,” said R-B’s Jack Martens, who ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns. “And we were pounding the ball down their throats. We have a biright future. We have to go back and see what was good and what was bad, and work from that.”

Nellessen led R-B with 24 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Groh, in his first varsity start, was 5 of 7 for 121 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half.

“We played R-B football, wear them down and keep pounding,” Nellessen said. “We made a couple adjustments (at halftime) with our linemen. The outcome was great.”

McThenia, who will play at Northern Iowa, finished 24 of 37 for 379 yards and three touchdowns. Bentancur had nine receptions for 220 yards and three scores.

“All credit to Richmond,” Hurricanes coach Liam Kirwan said. “They deserved it. Coach Noll is one of the greatest coaches ever in this area. When we look at that first half, we can see some things we liked. The physicality of that first half, as a fan, was really fun to watch.”