Minooka rolls past Rock Island in season opener

MINOOKA — It didn’t take long for the Minooka defense to assert itself in the season opener.

The Indians kicked off to Rock Island, then Tristian Parish recovered a fumble on the Rocks’ first offensive play, setting Minooka up at the 20-yard line.

Four runs by Joey Partridge got Minooka into the end zone, the last a 6-yarder to put the Indians ahead 6-0 en route to a 42-7 win.

The defense continued to stymie the Rocks, as Parish, Cayden Garcia, Micah Hamilton and Hunter Coons all recorded sacks, and Garcia had an interception to thwart a Rock Island drive that had reached the Indian red zone.

“Our defensive line is really good,” Garcia said. “We can stop runs for short gains and force teams to pass. Then, if our coverage can cover their guys for 3-3 1/2 seconds, we are going to get home.

“It was great to get that turnover on the first play. Tristian Parish is a dog in there. A lot of people don’t see what he does because he’s the noseguard, but when you watch the film, you see how much of a dog he is.”

Minooka scored twice more in the first half, on a 14-yard jet sweep by Kameron Hopkins and a 3-yard plunge by Partridge, to move ahead 19-0 before Rock Island quarterback Jae’vion Clark-Pugh connected with Amare Overton for a 15-yard TD to make it 19-7 with 1:47 left in the first half. Minooka drove into the Rock Island red zone, but the Rocks’ Isaiss Duarte picked off a pass in the end zone on the final play of the first half.

Minooka's Kameron Hopkins runs for a touchdown during 42-7 win over Rock Island on Friday. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Minooka started the second half with a 10-play, 62-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard TD run by sophomore Chase Nurczyk, who carried eight times for 53 yards and finished with 81 yards on 13 carries. Partridge later added his third score, this one from 3 yards out, and he finished with 78 yards on 14 carries.

“This was a great way to start the season,” Partridge said. “The defense getting the ball right away and setting us up like that was awesome. They had our backs last year, and they are going to have our backs this year.

“The offensive line did a great job. They are huge. And it’s nice to be able to alternate with Chase. I have only been practicing a couple of weeks because of a knee injury, so it’s nice to have him to work with.”

Minooka put the game away with a 70-yard TD pass from Nate Maul to Carson Jacoby. The 6-3, 240-pound Jacoby was pulling away from the Rock Island defense en route to the end zone.

“Carson Jacoby is impressive,” Minooka coach Matt Harding said. “He’s 6-3, 240 pounds and can run 20.22 miles an hour. And, he’s one of the better blocking tight ends around.”

Minooka's Nathan Maul scrambles for a big gain during a 42-7 win over Rock Island on Friday. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Meanwhile, the Minooka defense continued to dominate, not allowing Clark-Pugh much time to breathe, let alone throw. The Rocks finished with just 165 yards of total offense.

“The defense really set the tone with that early turnover,” Harding said. “Tristian Parish picked up that botched snap and got us going. Our D-line is a ton. With Cayden and Hunter and Tristian, and then rotating in Micah Hamilton, we have a lot of talent on that defensive line.

“It was nice to see the 1-2 punch of Joey Partridge and Chase Nurczyk. Joey’s our guy, a 1,000-yard rusher last year and three-year varsity player. But, Chase showed tonight that he’s not afraid to stick his nose in there and get some tough yards. Having both of them fresh is a good thing for our offense.”