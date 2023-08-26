Kankakee’s speed does in Nazareth

KANKAKEE — Something was just off for the Nazareth football team on Friday night.

And even when things did start to get on track for the Roadrunners, they still didn’t have anything to combat the speed possessed by their hosts from Kankakee as they upset the Associated Press’ top ranked team in Class 5A, 33-26. Kankakee was ranked fifth in the Class 6A poll.

Kankakee scored two quick first quarter touchdowns on long runs from Larenz Walters and Tony Phillips where they simply got to the edge and turned on the jets.

That left Kankakee with an early advantage that it looked like Nazareth would never be able to dig out of based on their offensive productivity in the first half. The Roadrunners amassed less than 40 yards of total offense before the break and scored their lone touchdown of the first 24 minutes largely due to Kankakee gifts. A botched punt set up Nazareth at the Kankakee 20-yard line and while the initial drive went nowhere a roughing the kicker penalty gave the Roadrunners a new set of downs. Lesroy Tittle finally cashed it in on a 10-yard touchdown run.

Kankakee would score once more before the half and carried a 20-6 lead into the break, but Nazareth finally found its footing. Logan Malachuk, who had just 19 passing yards in the first half, instead leaned on his feet after the break, scoring three rushing touchdowns. The third of which, a 40-yard sprint, tied the game at 26-all.

But Phillips, who finished with 217 yards rushing in the game, would spring free from a 40-yard touchdown of his own to provide the score that would ultimately give the Kays the win.