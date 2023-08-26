Juan Rico’s 3 TDs send Joliet West past Shepard to first opening night win since 2015

JOLIET – Joliet West ended an ignominious streak Friday night and may have started another one to savor.

The Tigers beat Shepard 34-14, scoring their first opening night victory since 2015 and their first season-opening victory at home since 2012. Joliet West had lost its previous seven openers since defeating Moline and hadn’t won a home opener since defeating Thornridge 11 years ago.

“I was just a baby,” Tigers coach Dan Tito said.

He could afford a chuckle, as aside from the traditional opening night festival of penalties – 26 in all, 14 called on the Tigers – Joliet West played crisp football from the second series on.

Tigers quarterback Juan Rico threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Marion Starks caught one of the Rico scoring aerials in the first half and ran 17 yards for a second-half score, while Parker Schwarting caught the other touchdown pass.

“We came out a little sluggish, but we got the jitters out of us, and I felt after the first couple drives we played some good ball,” Tito said. “Our ones played outstanding.

“I told them half the state is 1-0 right now, and we’re in that half. It’s a great place to be.”

Joliet West’s Cael Karczewski scores on a fumble recovery against Shepard on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

West was aiming for a shutout until the Astros, via a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes by Kyran Timmons against West’s second-team defense, broke through.

The Tigers withstood Shepard’s single good drive of the night, while the game was in question, on the Astros’ first possession, then went to town, scoring three touchdowns in less than three minutes.

Joliet West struck first with 3.1 seconds left in the first quarter, with Rico hitting Starks with a 29-yard touchdown pass in the right corner of the end zone.

The Tigers then failed to capitalize on Austin Kittl’s interception of Shepard quarterback Jimmy Las Cola, but went up 14-0 on what officials ruled a fumble by Shepard’s Anthony Loughran on the next series. Cael Karczewski grabbed the ball on the Astros’ 15 after it appeared Loughran’s knee was down and ran it in for a touchdown 82 seconds into the second quarter.

There was no question about West’s next score, a 6-yard jaunt by Rico into the left corner of the end zone following completions to Starks and Ian Farrell. The Tigers had scored three touchdowns in 2:53, christening their new artificial turf field in stylish fashion.

West made it 28-0 with 3:32 left in the half, with Rico hitting Schwarting from the 22 for his second touchdown pass of the night.