High school football: Week 1 results, recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Prairie Ridge 6, Jacobs 0: Running back Dom Creatore scored a 42-yard touchdown on the Wolves’ opening possession, and the defense made it stand by pitching a shutout in the Fox Valley Conference opener.

[ Photos: Jacobs vs. Prairie Ridge ]

Richmond-Burton 41, Marian Central 29: Fullback Braxtin Nellessen had a big night for the Rockets, running it 24 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns in R-B’s season-opening win against the Hurricanes.

[ Photos: Richmond-Burton vs. Marian Central ]

Cary-Grove 23, Burlington Central 12: Sophomore fullback Logan Abrams ran for 160 yards, and Andrew Prio had two first-half touchdowns for the Trojans in their FVC-opening win against the Rockets.

Huntley 26, Crystal Lake Central 21: Red Raiders junior QB Braylon Bower capped a 209-yard rushing performance as he scored from 6 yards out with 1:18 remaining to give Huntley a dramatic victory in their FVC opener.

Crystal Lake South 41, Dundee-Crown 16: Gators quarterback Caden Casimino accounted for five touchdowns as South shook off a slow start in an eventual big win against the Chargers in the FVC opener.

Lisle 28, Harvard 7: Daniel Rosas had five catches for 84 yards, including a 35-yard score, but the Hornets couldn’t keep up with the Lions in the nonconference loss.

Rochelle 40, Woodstock 0: The Blue Streaks were shut out in their season opener as the Hubs ran for almost 300 rushing yards and five TDs.

Hampshire 34, McHenry 0: Running back Cole Klawikowski ran 21 times for 125 yards and four scores as the Whip-Purs blanked the Warriors in their FVC opener.

Evergreen Park 20, Marengo 14: The host Mustangs broke a 14-14 tie with 1:48 remaining to hand the Indians a nonconference loss in their season opener.