Chase Hetfleisch steps in at QB, leads LW West rout of Plainfield Central

Lincoln-Way West junior Chase Hetfleisch got the word early last week that he would be the starting quarterback for Friday night’s season opener against Plainfield Central.

Senior Cole Crafton, who has started under center for the Warriors since his sophomore year and was named the SouthWest Suburban Red Offensive Player of the Year last season, did not participate in enough preseason practices to be able to play. Crafton is a Louisville baseball recruit and a major prospect in that sport and was away at a baseball event when practices began Aug. 7.

Preparing for the start, Hetfleisch felt a bit unsure about the whole thing.

“I was extremely nervous,” he said. “But after the first play, all the jitters go away.”

Hetfleisch settled in and led his team to 31 first-half points on the way to a resounding 41-7 win for the Warriors over the Wildcats in New Lenox.

Hetfleisch finished 9-of-12 passing for 115 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown toss to Austin Rowswell. Hetfleisch also ran for 47 yards on five carries.

“Cole did a great job supporting Chase throughout the last couple weeks and I’m so proud of how Chase played,” Lincoln-Way West coach Luke Lokanc said. “He played a really strong game. He ran the offense well.

Senior Joey Campagna and sophomore Jahan Abubakar ran for two scores each for the Warriors (1-0), with Abubaker finishing with 107 yards on just six carries.

Malik Jassim ran for a 7-yard touchdown for Plainfield Central (0-1), while Matt Leto threw for 71 yards and ran for 37.

Both offenses struggled early, with the Warriors getting on the board first via a 39-yard field goal by sophomore Zach Hermanson with 4 minutes, 38 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Hermanson added a 41-yard field goal in the second half and made all five of his extra-point attempts.

Hetfleisch got going by hitting Rowswell - a track star who has started to attract the attention of college football coaches - for a 49-yard touchdown with 1:33 left in the first.

“That felt amazing,” Hetfleisch said. “After that, I was comfortable. It was just all the work we put in throughout the whole team. The line’s blocking, the receivers with their hands. We’ve been working on all that.”

Hetfleisch said he competed with senior Drew Litke throughout the summer for the No. 2 quarterback spot.

“I truly didn’t realize I was going to start this game because Drew is a senior, but it was a good battle between the two of us all offseason,” he said. “It was fun.”

Campagna and Abubakar formed an impressive backfield duo, with Campagna running for touchdowns of 11 and 6 yards in the second quarter.

“Jahan and Joey are great back there,” Lokanc said. “They feed off each other. We’re very comfortable with both of them whenever they’re in the game and I think it’s going to be very good for us this year having both of those guys.”

Abubakar scored on a 19-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and a 50-yard run into the end zone in the third.

“I’ve got to give thanks to my offensive line,” Abubakar said. “It’s just me being a patient running back, waiting and seeing the wide open holes. That’s what really helped me score. I came in with a bunch of jitters. It was my first game on varsity as a sophomore. I was just patient and I played like myself and I showed out. "

Lincoln-Way West’s defense, meanwhile, was also dominant. Nate Elstner had two sacks and Braden Erwin had an interception to lead the way.

Coming off a 3-6 season in 2022, the Warriors set a strong early tone.

“We’re just playing with a chip on our shoulder now and we want to show everyone on our schedule that we’re not that same team from last year,” Elstner said.