West Carroll setting sights on playoff berth: ‘Anything less is a failure’

SAVANNA – After an offseason of uncertainty, West Carroll will field a varsity football team this year.

Last year, the Thunder returned to a full varsity schedule for the first time since 2019. This year, they probably won’t have a JV team, because of low numbers and an injury, but at least there’s another varsity season to look forward to.

That was especially good news for this year’s seniors, who hope to end their high school careers on a better note than the Class of 2023 did.

“It’s definitely a little scary, because I’m a senior and these four years have gone by pretty fast, but I’m excited for what our team can accomplish,” senior wide receiver Aaron Becker said. “It’s definitely a relief having a varsity squad this year, and I’m just excited for what’s ahead.”

Senior tight end Austin Lahre is also ready for one last hurrah.

“I’m really excited to go play some football, and I’m very happy that we have a varsity team this year,” he said.

Last year, the Thunder stumbled to an 0-9 finish, trying to navigate depth issues and a difficult Northwest Upstate Illini Conference schedule.

But the winless season has added fuel to the fire. West Carroll hopes to translate that into wins this season.

“It’s lit a fire in me. I wasn’t happy with what we did and how we came out, and that’s why I stuck around to be head coach,” said Bicksler, who takes over for Teo Clark. “I wanted to be better, and make better men.”

Becker and his teammates hope to flip the script after a challenging 2022 season.

“We weren’t happy about what happened last year, and we definitely used that as motivation for this year,” he said.

This year, the offense will be led by sophomore quarterback Winter Harrington. Last year’s starter, A.J. Boardman, transferred to Fulton. Bicksler and Becker are expecting good things from the young passer.

“He’s going to command the offense, and I expect him to have a big impact this year,” Becker said.

Added Bicksler: “He’s been making a big impact with his leadership and how he’s running the offense for us.”

With only four or five returning starters on each side of the ball, the Thunder will be counting on a lot of new players to step up. Fortunately, they have a big senior class they can turn to.

Bicksler expects the sophomore Harrington, and senior offensive linemen Durlin Richardson and Iggy Baragan to be team leaders this season.

Becker and Lahre agreed that a successful season would be making the playoffs, and nothing less. The Thunder last made the playoffs in 2019, finishing 5-5 that year.

“A successful season would definitely be a playoff berth,” Becker said. “Anything less is a failure.”

Bicksler is focusing more on the micro than macro this season as West Carroll tries to rebuild.

“I’d like to win a few ballgames, but what I’ve really been focusing on coming off the season we have is concentrating on the small battles,” he said. “Trying to be fundamentally strong, improve every game. I know those are cliches, but when you’ve lost like we have, you’ve gotta start somewhere.”