Sycamore seeks to win two in a row against DeKalb

Rahsheed Greer watched from the stands last year as the DeKalb football team lost to Sycamore for the first time since 2013.

It was then that he said he decided he wanted to join the Barbs football team after running track for DeKalb.

“Watching them sweat and try their best to go out there and go get it, especially knowing most of the guys on the team from last year. They’re very hard workers I felt like I had to come out.” — Rahsheed Greer, DeKalb cornerback

“I heard that they cried, man, and [the loss] didn’t sit right with me,” said Greer, now a senior. “I was watching from the stands and was like, man I gotta be out there. I can do something for this team. A year later, I’m doing something for this team, and I feel like we gonna, I feel like we could do it. Especially after eight years. A loss after eight years, it’s sad but it happens and it’s life. We have to keep going at it and hopefully we take the dub, take the trophy back.”

Greer hadn’t played football since elementary school, and had been on DeKalb’s track team. Now, he’s the starting cornerback for the Barbs as DeKalb looks to avenge last year’s 35-7 loss to the Spartans.

Sycamore’s win last year snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Barbs in the annual game at Huskie Stadium. Kickoff for this year’s game is at 7 p.m.

“I’m feeling good,” Greer said. “I’m not going to lie, I had some nerves throughout the week, especially last week. But I’m definitely thinking about it, watching a lot of film. But at the end of the day I have to keep my head on straight, stay in the playbook, stay disciplined and do what I do best.”

The Barbs finished up last year 6-4 and made the playoffs. Greer said watching the team lose last year was one of many reasons he joined the team, certainly a big one.

Greer will be a part of a DeKalb secondary facing a new Sycamore quarterback, Burke Gautcher. Last year, Gautcher played at receiver and earned multiple Division I offers, but is a natural quarterback and is moving back there this year.

It’s a whole new secondary for the Barbs, who return only one starter on defense and two on offense. DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said even though he hasn’t played, Greer is still a valuable senior leader.

“It’s kind of weird seeing that come from a kid that’s out for football for the first time,” Schneeman said. “But he’s incredibly mature. He puts in so much time outside of practice, he watches a ton of film. He has a ton of questions. ... He’s more or less made up for a lot of what he missed those first three years.”

The Spartans finished the season 12-1, losing in a Class 5A state semifinal to eventual state champion Nazareth.

Sycamore wide receiver and defensive back Carter York said the adjustment to Gautcher has gone well and the team is ready to defend its traveling trophy.

“They’re our biggest rivals,” York said. “We obviously want to beat them again. We just got to play our role, everyone plays their own role. We do that and we should win.”

Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said the secondary is one of the strong points of the Spartans this year, with York, Gautcher and Tyler Curtis - who also ran for over 100 yards against the Barbs last year - back this year.

They’ll be facing sophomore quarterback Cole Latimer, who beat out junioir Mikey Hodge for the starting spot. Latimer was the starting centerfield and cleanup hitter for the varsity baseball team this year.

“Both guys have done an exceptional job,” Schneeman said. “Mikey did a great job through camp. He’s got a very high football IQ. He brings a lot to the table. But at this point, we feel like Cole has shown enough being a sophomore, possessing the arm talent that he has and his overall athleticism. We’re going to give him the nod on Friday. He’s earned it.”