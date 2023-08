The Illinois 8-Man Football Association season opener between Rockford Christian Life co-op at Alden-Hebron has been moved from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Saturday because of excessive heat conditions.

Thursday’s game-time temperatures would have been close to 90 degrees at kickoff. Saturday’s forecasts call for a high temperature of around 80 degrees during the day.

Christian Life was 1-8 last season. A-H was 3-6.