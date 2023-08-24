Daily Chronicle Week 1 football notebook: Sycamore loaded with experience, even with junior class

Last year’s Sycamore football team had as many three-year starters on the field as a lot of teams have seniors on the entire roster.

And while there are some three-year guys on this year’s version of the Spartans, there’s a handful of juniors who have dressed for varsity for pretty much two years’ worth of games.

Quarterback Burke Gautcher and receiver Carter York, specifically, have 17 games on the varsity roster. They got to dress and be on the sideline as freshmen during the team’s run to the 5A semifinals, then were starters last year as sophomores when the Spartans returned to the semifinals.

Then throw in a handful of three-year starters like Tristan Countryman and Gable Carrick, and coach Joe Ryan said there’s a good leadership group in place. And that’s been important this week, not only with a big rivalry game against DeKalb but the mid-90s temperatures throwing practice schedules into havoc.

“We have some guys that have played 26 games,” Ryan said. “They understand what it takes to be successful in games, whether it be your Week 1, your rival, a playoff game, whatever. So those guys we’re kind of leaning on and they’re doing a really good job of bringing those those other kids along that haven’t experienced that yet.”

Kickoff for Friday’s Week 1 game between DeKalb and Sycamore is 7 p.m. at Huskie Stadium.

Numbers game

Genoa-Kingston heads on up north to open the season, facing Rockford Christian at 7 p.m. Friday. The Royal Lions have 15 players on their football roster, a relatively low number.

Coach Cam Davekos said he expects a tough game regardless of the numbers.

“We preparing like they’ve got 55,” he said.

G-K’s roster isn’t exactly huge, as there were 24 players on the roster at the start of fall camps.

“It’s got to be an all-hands-on-deck kind of effort from one on down to 24,” Davekos said. “We know what we have to do and do it at a high level, from blocking to catching to reading blocks and holding on to the ball. All things need to be on point.”

Finding a role

After a battle through the summer and fall camps, DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said sophomore Cole Latimer edged junior Mikey Hodge and will start at quarterback for the Barbs.

But Schneeman said he’s going to find a way to get Hodge involved on the team.

“I don’t like putting those kids in a cupboard and then shelving them until they’re needed,” Schneeman said. “If they show they can play, then they can play. And Mikey can play so we’re going to find a spot for him.”

Getting defensive

Last year was a big offensive turnaround for Kaneland, and first-year coach Michael Thorgesen is hoping the defense elevates this year.

The Knights gave up 14 points or less in each of its seven wins last year and more than 28 points in each of its four losses.

So what does a successful Week 1 against Washington look like?

“I don’t want to put a number or a specific goal on it,” Thorgesen said. “I think playing sound defense is being locked in and knowing their job to the best of their ability. That is job number one right now. Go hard every play and good things will happen.”