Princeton ranked No. 2 in AP Class 3A Preseason Poll

The 2023 season promises to be another big year for the Princeton Tigers.

They will start it ranked No. 2.

The Tigers came in No. 2 behind top-ranked Byron in the AP Class 3A Preseason Poll, which was released Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers of Princeton received more first-place votes (5) than the Tigers of Byron (1), yet Byron outscored Princeton 100-91 in points.

The other first-place votes went to No. 3 Williamsville (1/83 points), No. 4 Tolono Unity (2/69) and No. 5 (66). The top 10 is rounded out by Fairbury Prairie Central (50), Montini Catholic (45), Stillman Valley (41), Reed-Custer (27) and Stanford Olympia (19).

IC Catholic, which defeated Princeton in 3A quarterfinal play the past two seasons, was bumped up to 4A this year, ranked No. 1.

Rockridge received one first-place vote and 73 points in 2A, ranked No. 3 behind Decatur St. Teresa (6/95) and Maroa-Forsyth (3/78). Seneca (36) was ranked No. 8 and Orion received six votes, but was not ranked.

Three area teams were ranked in 1A - Fulton at No. 3, Annawan-Wethersfield at No. 8 and Ottawa Marquette - at No. 9. St. Bede fell just outside of the top 10 with eight votes, 12th best. Sterling Newman received four votes.

Tuscola, which will play St. Bede Friday night, was ranked No. 6 in 1A.

Sterling, the Week 5 opponent of Princeton, was ranked No. 8 in 5A. Ottawa received one vote.

Geneseo received seven votes in 4A, but was not ranked.