DeKalb County teams looking to beat the heat with temps around 95

With temperatures in the mid-90s and heat indices reaching 110 and above Wednesday, football teams were scrambling to find ways to beat the heat and prepare for Week 1 contests on Friday.

For most, that meant early morning or nighttime practices on Tuesday, when temperatures were slightly cooler, and heading inside in the more oppressive heat and humidity Wednesday.

Hiawatha first-year coach Kenny McPeek said he was going to take advantage of an available gym in addition to lighter practices.

“We took more breaks [Tuesday], it was less intensity and condition,” McPeek said at the start of the week. “Usually Thursday is a walkthrough, but [Wednesday] we just follow the guidelines. The volleyball team is away, so we have the gym available.”

On Tuesday, Sycamore went with night practices, wrapping at around 8 p.m. DeKalb also went at night, with practices wrapping at 8:45 p.m. DeKalb and Genoa-Kingston were both inside Wednesday.

With DeKalb and Sycamore playing their annual rivalry game at Huskie Stadium during Week 1, Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said it’s just another variable in a week full of them.

“Finally into Week 1, and we get 100-degree temperatures,” Ryan said. “Just another thing to add to what would be a stress week because there’s so much unknown that Week 1, because you just really don’t know where you’re at. We don’t get to see other teams. We did this summer, but that’s not really the same. You don’t really know until you get on that field.”

DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said the night practice Tuesday was very high energy. While he expected any practice during Sycamore game week to be productive, he said going at night certainly added to that.

“The kids love going at night,” Schneeman said. “We probably should do it more often. It’s just different under the lights, so it’s kind of cool. It mixes things up from the typical afterschool practice. That’s what time we play anyway, so we might as well get used to it now.”'

Genoa-Kingston coach Cam Davekos said it was definitely a change the Cogs have to deal with, but it’s not something only his team has to deal with.

“The heat is going to be crazy,” Davekos said on Tuesday before Wednesday practices got moved indoors. “We had to tell the kids and the coaches to keep an open mind and be flexible. We might do a walkthrough, we might hit the weight room. There are different options we have.

“Everybody has to deal with the curveball. They know they’re in the same boat as other schools. We’re doing our best to stay locked in and focused and not let anything out of our control take away from our preparations.”