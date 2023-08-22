Steamy forecast pushes Lincoln-Way East vs. Kenwood to Saturday

Lincoln-Way East and Kenwood’s hopes to get a jumpstart on the 2023 football season got burnt by the hot and humid weather forecast.

Originally scheduled for Thursday night at Chicago’s Gately Stadium, the Griffins and Broncos’ season opener has been pushed back to a 10 a.m. opening kickoff Saturday, it was announced Tuesday. The game is still scheduled to take place at Gately.

Lincoln-Way East is coming off a 13-1 season in which it was Class 8A’s runner-up. Kenwood, one of the top programs in the Chicago Public League, was a Class 6A playoff team last season, finishing 8-4.

It is the first meeting between the programs.