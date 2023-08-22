DeKalb vs. Sycamore: 5 questions heading into the rivalry showdown

1. Will Sycamore continue trend of repeat winners?

Only twice since the rivalry became a traveling trophy game in 1999 did a team not repeat. DeKalb won the first game in 1999 before Sycamore won the next seven.

The Barbs won again in 2007 before Sycamore took six straight. DeKalb followed that by winning every game between 2014 and 2021.

So with Sycamore breaking through last year for a 35-7 win, will the Spartans make it a winning streak? The last time there wasn’t a back-to-back champion was in 2007, when DeKalb picked up a 28-21 win sandwiched between the end of one Sycamore winning streak and the start of another.

2. What’s a game with eight new offensive linemen look like?

Tristan Countryman and Gable Carrick are the only offensive linemen for either team to have started last season, and they return this year to anchor the Sycamore line. Both teams return some firepower at running back, with Tyler Curtis eclipsing 100 yards last year for the Spartans against DeKalb and Talen Tate scoring a touchdown for the Barbs.

But Tate will be behind five new linemen. Coach Derek Schneeman said he was fairly certain about four of those. Owen Sisson, Josh Jones, Nick Waddle and Jayden Owens have had strong offseasons and only Jones is a senior.

Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said his likely starting line is Countryman, Carrick, Michael Shammy, Dawson Gurley and Owen Depauw.

DePauw, Gurley, Sisson and Waddle all are sophomores, putting young talent front and center.

3. Who is the DeKalb quarterback?

Schneeman said prior to this week that the battle between junior Mikey Hodge and sophomore Cole Latimer has been a good one without a clear-cut winner.

Hodge is steady, confident and a quick decision maker with mobility, Schneeman said. Latimer is more of the prototypical pocket quarterback and has some varsity under his belt – as the baseball team’s starting center fielder and cleanup hitter.

4. How good is each team’s secondary?

Ryan and Schneeman think their own secondaries are strong. Ryan said they’re “very, very comfortable” with the players back there, and Schneeman had been very high on Jauharie Wilson.

Both secondaries will face new quarterbacks. Sycamore junior Burke Gautcher had a breakout year at wide receiver but moves back to his natural quarterback slot. Gautcher also plays safety and had a big season last year.

Gautcher and Curtis had big seasons for Sycamore in the secondary. DeKalb has four new defensive backs, but Wilson, Diego Roman-Johnson and Rasheed Greer have shown great glimpses during the offseason for the Barbs.

5. Will the game be close?

Last year’s game was only the second one since 2013 to be decided by more than two touchdowns, the other a 33-0 DeKalb win in 2017.

Both teams graduated a lot of talent and bring back a lot of unknowns. Both teams were postseason qualifiers. The Spartans have four starters returning on each side of the ball. The Barbs have two on offense and one on defense.

Both teams also have designs on getting back to the postseason, with Class 7A DeKalb qualifying for the postseason last year for the first time since 2019 and Sycamore reaching its second straight Class 5A semifinal. History has shown the loser of this game still can make the playoffs, as happened last year. Sycamore also made the postseason in every year of DeKalb’s winning streak except 2017.