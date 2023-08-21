Bureau County teams adjust schedules to beat the heat

With forecasts pushing triple digits this week, Bureau County football teams are calling audibles for their practice schedules to beat the heat.

All four Bureau County teams, will be pushing their practices later in the evening hours rather than after school as scheduled or move indoors.

Bureau Valley coach Mat Pistole said the Storm will adjust their schedule to adhere to IHSA guidelines and “most importantly, do what is best for our young men.”

On Monday, the varsity will report to the weight room at 5 p.m. before practice with the sophomores to report to Bourquin Field for practice from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be no girdles required, just shorts.

Both squads will report at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday with practice to follow from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

There will be a walk-through from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. in Storm Gym with a “varsity-dressers only” film session from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Pistole stresses his players to bring water and stay hydrated, while water will be provided.

Friday’s season opener sends the Storm to Erie up against Erie-Prophetstown.

Princeton’s practice on Monday has been moved to 6 to 8 p.m. Players should bring full gear and Tiger coach Ryan Pearson said they will adjust as needed.

The Tiger coach said the rest of the week’s schedule will be adjusted day by day based on the heat.

Princeton will open the season Friday at Monmouth-Roseville.

Hall coach Randy Tieman said the Red Devils will go to helmets only Monday for an hour following weight room and film sessions.

The Red Devils will move practice to 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and make the call on Thursday later in the week.

“We have to put the boys in the best situation we can and still be productive,” said Tieman, preferring to be outside when they can.

Hall will travel to Orion for Friday’s opener.

St. Bede will go late Tuesday through Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The Bruins will open Friday at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington for a nonconference game with Tuscola.

Volleyball switch

Football isn’t the only sport affected by the heat. St. Bede has moved Tuesday’s home volleyball match with El Paso-Gridley to nearby IVCC to utilize its air-conditioned gymnasium. Matches will begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening for spectators at 5:40 p.m.