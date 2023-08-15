2023 Football Preview: Hiawatha Hawks

KIRKLAND – A new Hiawatha coach is bringing a new system to the Hawks, and for Lucas Norvell that means learning not just new plays but a whole new position.

Norvell will shift to running back this year as Kenny McPeek wants to install a more run-focused, old-school brand of football for the team.

“It’s definitely different from what we’ve had in years past, but I think it’s going to be very successful,” Norvell said. “The coaches know what they’re talking about and I think they will lead us to a successful year.”

Hiawatha went 6-4 last year playing eight-man football. The Hawks have qualified for the postseason both years they’ve been in eight-man, and they made the playoffs three of their last four years in Class 1A. Their 2016 playoff berth erased a postseason drought that stretched back to 1987.

McPeek was an assistant the last two years under Nick Doolittle. He played at Stockton, and the Blackhawks won a state title during his sophomore year in 1991.

“For me it’s make the playoffs or bust, you know?” McPeek said. “Unless you struggle with injuries and stuff like that, you should make the playoffs. I feel that way. It’s a standard and expectation. Even before we went to eight-man it kind of started getting in that direction. I want to stay there.”

The Hawks have been strong at the skill positions for the past four years, but lose three key starters. Cole Brantley was a state-level athlete at both running back and linebacker, and quarterback Chris Korb and running back Cooper Fisher also picked up state-wide recognition.

Both Korb and Brantley were four-year varsity players.

“Wideout is the position I was very good out,” Norvell said. “Now switching to running back behind Cole Brantley, that’s some big shoes to fill. I think I can get the job done and do good at running back.”

McPeek said the Hawks strength this year is their line, anchored by Zach Edwards and Mike Bryoski. The run-heavy offense will be built around them. Norvell moves over from receiver to stay involved in the offense, McPeek said.

McPeek said Norvell has been up to the task.

“When we told him we might not pass as much, he kind of frowned a little bit way back before camp,” McPeek said. “He’s handled it real well. He’s a very smart kid. That helps too. He’s in the top part of his class in school. So he learned it real quick. So no complaints, no nothing. He seems happy.”

The Hawks open with a pair of road games. After an August 25 trip to budding eight-man rival South Beloit, the Hawks make the three-hour trip downstate to Milford. They open at home against Danville Schlarman at 1 p.m. on September 9.

Edwards said he’s excited for the new season and the new style of play.

“We are still getting used to it, but the new system is great and we’re excited to show it off,” Edwards said. “I think it’s awesome. I think it means I get to go out and perform for my team. And I think it’s great for us to make plays so our backs can get us points.”

The Hawks also had 33 players come out for football, by far their biggest turnout in years - even compared to their last few years in 11-man. McPeek said the numbers allow for a JV team for a second straight year, something that’s already paying dividends.

He said the Hawks will rotate between sophomore Aidan Cooper and senior Blake Wiegartz at quarterback. Cooper got to start for the JV team last year and is more of the prototypical pocket QB while McPeek said Wiegartz is more of a wildcat-style scrambler who can also figure into the picture at running back.

“In the past we didn’t have a JV. So it was one guy all the time,” McPeek said. “Last year, we started having a JV team with the numbers going up. So we were able to work another guy in. So we actually have a freshman, Jackson Davenport, starting at quarterback now as a freshman. So we have a system in place rather than just when Chris Korb did it for two years, there was no backup. He took every snap, the whole season.”

McPeek isn’t the only one with high expectations. Edwards said the tight-knit Hawks are eager to learn and are ready to go.

“We have a lot of guys on our team that can go out and make plays for us and we’re kind of bonded by our friendship for one another,” Edwards said. “It’s a small town, so we all kind of grew up with one another I think the chemistry and our athletic ability is going to help us out a lot this year.”

Hiawatha at a glance

Last year: 6-4, lost in first round of eight-man playoffs

Keep an eye on: Zach Edwards, sr., OL/DL: Mike Bryosky, jr., C/DT; Lucas Norvell, sr., RB; Ryan Barber, sr., RB; Tommy Butler, jr., RB; Aidan Cooper, soph., QB; Blake Wiegartz, sr., RB/QB/DB

Worth noting: The Hawks begin their third year at eight-man, having qualified for the playoffs their first two years - not to mention three of their last four full seasons at Class 1A. But all those playoff berths have resulted in one playoff win, which new coach Kenny McPeek said is the next step for a program that didn’t have any playoff appearances between 1987 and 2016. Five starters return on each side of the ball for Hiawatha.