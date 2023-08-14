Simeion Harris, Sandwich eager to translate JV success to return to varsity football

SANDWICH – Around Sandwich football, they’ve taken to calling Simeion Harris ‘Flash.’

It’s a nickname the Indians’ junior doesn’t take lightly.

“He’s got ability, but he works hard to be better. He has a phenomenal work ethic,” Sandwich coach Kris Cassie said. “He takes it personally if someone beats him in a sprint.”

Harris and a young group of Indians are determined to prove that their success last season was no flash in the pan. While Sandwich canceled its 2022 varsity season due to low numbers, it did field a JV team that posted an 8-1 record.

Now Sandwich varsity football is back.

Harris looks forward to showing people what they’ve been missing.

“We mean business this year,” Harris said. “We don’t like people doubting us, but we don’t mind the adversity. We don’t care about social media. We come to practice and put in the work. When we get on the field we’ll show everybody what we can do.”

[ Sandwich buzzing about the return of varsity football ]

Harris’ speed – he anchored Sandwich’s state-qualifying 4x400 relay in track last spring – traces to his upbringing. He grew up in the East Aurora school district, and trained to be as fast as he could with parachute drills and other workouts. Harris said his speed comes from his dad, but noted “my whole family is fast.” Harris’ older brother, Anthony, played football at Bolingbrook.

Harris moved to Sandwich two years ago. He burst on the scene last year, rushing for over 1,300 yards and over 20 touchdowns for Sandwich’s JV team whose only loss came to Rochelle.

“It really helped us out, having a season like that,” Harris said. “We didn’t have a varsity team, so everything was on us. The coaching staff and players made me better and I feel like I made them better. We all made each other better. When we play as one, we’re good.”

Cassie, who coached that JV team last year along with the rest of Sandwich’s varsity coaching staff, said that Harris is not just a running back but a phenomenal cornerback.

And a program leader.

At a weekend youth tackle event Harris remained for every single game, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“More important than being a good player, he is a good young man,” Cassie said. “He brings leadership, he brings excitement, he brings attitude and he brings energy. He keeps everybody up and focused, along with himself. He’s just a fun kid to coach because he comes here and gives you his all in everything he does. He just strives to be the best he can possibly be on every single day.”

Harris figures to get many of the carries for Sandwich in its wing-T offense. Parker Anderson, a senior fullback/linebacker who played for the Illinois Crusaders club team last year, and junior running back/linebacker Diego Gomez is also expected to be in the Sandwich backfield.

The whole offensive line is back from Sandwich’s JV team, led by Peter Popp, Tate Frieders and Harley Perry.

“Everything starts at the line of scrimmage,” Cassie said.

Sandwich Summer Football Practice Sandwich head coach Kris Cassie keeps a close watch over his new varsity team during early summer football practice at Sandwich High School on Monday, July 17, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

How Sandwich’s success at the JV level translates to the varsity this fall remains to be seen, but Cassie doesn’t seem to believe this group will be overwhelmed. It helps to have a veteran coaching staff around that has coached at that level.

“There is always an adjustment when sophomores become juniors, but we have coaches that have coached varsity football for a long time. We know what it looks like,” Cassie said. “I honestly think this group will be fine. The advantage they have is they have been coached by the same coaches for two years. They know the terminology, how we do things. They’re motivated, I’ll leave it at that.”

That is certainly the case for kids like Gomez, who has been in the weight room early putting in the time to prepare himself.

“We are very excited for the season to come,” Gomez said. “We didn’t have a varsity season last year, but we pushed through, focused on our season, and got to 8-1. I’m just working as hard as I can right now, giving it my all.”

Harris said the focus right now is “being perfect,” and being ready to beat Manteno in Sandwich’s season opener on Thursday, Aug. 24.

“We’re going to be the underdogs, but we are going to show people that we can be a good football team,” Harris said. “They think we’re small, they think they can run all over us but we put a lot of work in practice and in the weight room. If teams think that, we just let them think that. We will show up on the field.”