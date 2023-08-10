Hampshire hopes improved offense can lead to more victories

HAMPSHIRE – The theme for Hampshire’s 2022 season became one of frustration as the Whip-Purs played most of their opponents close but could not produce enough offense to get into the win column.

Hampshire lost its first five games while managing 66 points, 30 of which came in one game. The Whips lost those games by a combined 31 points.

“Our defense was one of the tops in the conference, we just struggled to score,” tight end-linebacker Gage Homola said. “That’s something we have to look at. We have to take pride in our defense, and offensively we just have to see what we did wrong and how we can implement our new offensive scheme to attack opposing teams’ defenses.”

Hampshire (1-8) allowed 25.8 points a game, sixth among the Fox Valley Conference’s 10 teams. The Whips had only two blowout losses, with the other six by margins of 13 or fewer points.

That ability to compete gives the Whip-Purs something positive to consider as they start the 2023 season with new coach Shane Haak. Former coach Jake Brosman left to become the head coach at Plainfield South. His Hampshire teams were 13-30 with one playoff appearance in his five seasons.

Hampshire football coach Shane Haak shows how he wants a player to block during the first day of football practice Monday. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

“We have guys who have confidence and believe they can be successful,” Haak said. “At the same time, we can’t look at what our final record’s going to be or how much of a playoff run we’re going to make. We have to be focused on how much better we can get this week to prepare for Week 1.

“We have the kids who have bought into the mindset where we’re focused on what we can accomplish now in the present. When you do that, that will pay off long-term-wise and the end result will take care of itself. It comes down to focusing on right now how much we can get better.”

The Whips have one of the FVC’s top players in junior running back Cole Klawikowski, who set the FVC single-game rushing record with 407 yards in last season’s opener and finished with 1,261 yards. Klawikowski (5-foo-9, 190 pounds) was seventh on the area rushing list and is the second-leading returning rusher behind Huntley running back Haiden Janke (1,430).

“I hope to do whatever I can,” Klawikowski said. “If I can help the team in passing as a receiver, I’ll do that. If I can help in rushing, I’ll do that. If I need to block, that’d be awesome.

“I want to see us adapt and become successful from how we adapted. I want to see us work hard and because we’ve worked hard be successful.”

Cole Klawikowski 2025. 24mph at speed training. Ready for the football season! pic.twitter.com/xtu0Ax1XPo — Cole Klawikowski (@CKlawikowski25) August 5, 2023

Klawikowski has been working with trainer Tony Uscila at Imagine Health in Elgin, focusing a lot on getting faster. He recently posted a video on his Twitter page showing him running 24 mph on a high-speed treadmill.

“Just having Cole as a weapon where we have him in the backfield or move him into the slot, he’s such a backfield presence, defenses have to key into him,” quarterback Luke Lacke said. “When they key into him, then we can play off of Cole. He can get the game started for us and end the game. He’s a great player to have in the backfield.”

The Whips appreciate the way Haak, whose father Tim coached for 28 seasons at Harvard and is in the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, has meshed with his new team. Shane Haak graduated from Harvard in 2008 and was head coach at Portage, Wisconsin, the past four seasons.

Tim Haak was on his son’s staff at Portage and has joined him at Hampshire as an assistant.

Hampshire’s Gage Homola takes part in a tackling drill during the first day of football practice Monday. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

“Every interaction [Shane Haak] makes he’s trying to build better relationships with his kids, not just to make them a better football player but a better person,” said Homola, who recently committed to Cornell of the Ivy League. “That’s something you can really appreciate. The Hampshire culture is coming together, I’m really excited for that.

“As a team we’ve all grasped the concepts really well and come with a new intensity this year, especially with the coaching change. What happened last season, the disappointment in that, and this new fire we have underneath us is motivating us. We’re more focused, more intense, more disciplined. That’s the way we’re looking at it.”

Lacke thinks the Whips have made good progress over the summer with their new coach.

“We still have a long way to go, but as of now we’re moving along pretty well and grasping the concept of what they want us to know and how we’re going to implement it,” Lacke said.

Shane Haak is embracing the challenge of a new school in a rugged football conference.

“We’ve had really committed kids and a committed coaching staff,” he said. “There’s a learning curve. We were able to get a lot of stuff done, now that we’re here daily, we can climb more levels.”