Dixon hoping to buck trend of first-round playoff exits: ‘The hungriest we’ve been in a while’

DIXON – The Dixon Dukes have been a model of regular-season consistency for about a decade, qualifying for the playoffs for eight straight seasons. But after four straight first-round losses, they’re just not satisfied anymore.

Last year, the Dukes lost an overtime heartbreaker 42-36 to Rochelle, ending their season at 6-4. This season, they’re determined to avoid repeating history.

“We’ve been talking about that a lot, and we’ve kind of challenged each other and ourselves. We’re looking to make the playoffs for the ninth straight year, that’s a goal for us,” head coach Jared Shaner said. “We’re very aware we haven’t won a conference championship since 2001, we haven’t won a playoff game for the last four years, so I think it can’t just be about winning enough games to get to the playoffs anymore. Our goals right now are winning our conference championship and making a deep playoff run.”

Senior offensive and defensive lineman Spencer Thompson feels similarly. The Dukes have proven year in and year out that they’re a playoff team, but now it’s time to prove they’re more than that.

“A successful season, it would be to win conference. Making the playoffs just isn’t a goal anymore, it’s more of a standard,” Thompson said. “I just think we’re the hungriest we’ve been in a while, and we need to make a statement this year.”

Dixon loses some big-time players from a season ago, including two first-team all-conference linemen in Matthew Warkins and Shaun DeVries, and two leading receivers in Ethan Hays and Rylan Ramsdell.

But the Dukes have some talent waiting in the wings. They bring back their top two rushers from a season ago in senior quarterback Tyler Shaner and senior running back and linebacker Aiden Wiseman, along with some experienced linemen and a top defensive back in Tyson Dambman. They also return junior wide receiver and linebacker Eli Davidson and Thompson from injuries.

As a second-team All-Big Northern pick in 2022, Shaner rushed for 1,058 yards and nine touchdowns, and was 75-for-134 passing for 1,007 yards and 13 touchdowns. Wiseman, a fellow second-team All-Big Northern pick, rushed for 951 yards and a team-leading 12 touchdowns and was among the team leaders in tackles.

Overall, Dixon returns seven offensive starters and six players who started on defense at some point last year – five of whom were regular starters. Returning a few of their biggest leaders on and off the field will be a big help this year.

This year, the Dukes will rely on senior receivers Collin Scott and Cort Jacobson to fill the shoes of Hays and Ramsdell. Coach Shaner is expecting good seasons from both and has high hopes for an up-and-coming sophomore.

“We have some juniors who were good sophomores last year, and maybe just weren’t good enough to get on the field, and then the same thing is true, we had some juniors last year, seniors this year, and a couple of guys, Collin Scott, Cort Jacobson, two receivers, that worked their butts off last year,” he said. “They were behind a couple of seniors in their positions, and I think they’ll have good seasons. And then one younger guy that we knew, we were hopeful that was going to come around, Landon Knigge, will be a sophomore. He’s had a great summer, and it looks like especially defensively, he’ll be a good player for us.”

Although Dixon lost all-conference receivers in Hays and Ramsdell, Scott believes the position is still in good shape.

“What excites me is our skill group. I think our wide receivers look good this year,” Scott said. “In all of our 7-on-7′s, I think we’ve looked good. We’ve made a lot of mistakes, but we’ve improved from them.”

For the seniors Thompson and Scott, the upcoming season will be bittersweet. Still, it’s an exciting time.

“It feels great, especially coming back after an injury,” Thompson said. “This year really means a lot to all of us, especially us seniors. We’re just excited to get going.”