‘Ready to get rolling’: Newman eager to show improvement in Year 2 under LeMay

STERLING – Last season was a definite learning curve for the Newman Comets. With head coach Mike LeMay installing a new offense, it was a lot of picking things up on the fly. And a lot of growing pains.

But this season should be different.

Now that the players have had a year to adjust to their coach, and the coach has had a year to adjust to his players, everyone is feeling more at ease.

[ Photos: Newman hits the field for the upcoming season ]

“It’s been really good. Our summer has been night and day different, where we’ve been,” LeMay said. “I think our guys last year did a good job in the first year acclimating to it, but this time around, now that they’ve seen it, they’ve been able to progress a lot more, which has been great.”

“Last year, we did all right for everything we put in, but this year I think we’ve been blowing by it,” junior LB/RB Daniel Kelly said. “We’ve been practicing it, we’re by far a lot better than what we were last year. I think [with Mike LeMay] having a year under his belt now, he’s more comfortable, we’re more comfortable, and we’re ready to get rolling.”

Newman players run through drills during first day of football practice Monday, August 7, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

After graduating several senior starters, Newman will have fresh faces on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, the Comets return six starters. Defensively, they return six or seven.

The offensive line will be fairly experienced, led by seniors. The secondary also brings back key players in seniors Carter Rude and Brady Grennan as well as junior Cody McBride. Kelly, last year’s leading tackler with 88 and a second-team All-Three Rivers Athletic Conference East selection, will be a leader for the defense.

A handful of newcomers could also make a big impact. Sophomores Evan Bushman and George Jungerman are competing for the starting quarterback job. Junior RB/DL Ryan Partington and junior RB/LB Briar Ivey also are expected to contribute this season.

“We’re excited about Evan Bushman, George Jungerman and Ryan Partington. Briar Ivey’s going to play a lot, so that’ll be good, too,” LeMay said.

Accardi and Kelly have eyes on the quarterbacks this offseason.

“I’m excited about the quarterback race. We have two sophomore quarterbacks that are going at it there, one more mobile, one’s a better passer,” Accardi said. “I think seeing how we use both of them, and which one will get the starting spot Week 1, it will be a good competition.”

“There’s a sophomore that’s going to be our QB this year. His name’s Evan Bushman. He’s been doing a really good job through summer. George Jungerman’s going to do a big part, too. He’s a sophomore, too.” Kelly said. “He’s got a broken collarbone right now, but when he gets back, we expect big things from him. And then my junior class, there’s a lot of people that were somewhat on varsity, they played a little bit. They’ll step up and have a big role in it, too.”

Accardi sees McBride as a breakout player for the Comets in 2023.

Newman players run through drills during first day of football practice Monday, August 7, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

“I think Cody McBride will be a really big playmaker, coming from a sophomore to a junior,” Accardi said. “He played a bit last year on varsity, but didn’t have that starting spot, and I think he’ll really shine this year at corner.”

Last year, the Comets were led by several seniors, including OL/DL Hayden Witt, RB/DB Nolan Britt, RB/LB Hunter Luyando, QB/LB JJ Castle and WR/DB Ayden Batten. This year, a new crop of seniors will lead the team.

“Our captains ended up being Chris Accardi, Carter Rude, Daniel Kelly and Mac Hanrahan, but there’s a lot of other seniors like Brady Grennan, Caleb Donna, Quinten Williams and Nik Nardini, to name a few, that are going to be good leaders on and off the field for us,” LeMay said.

As the team gets ready to make its season debut Aug. 25, LeMay is excited to see the progress on offense and defense.

“You can tell they’re a pretty tight-knit group. It seems like it’s kind of coming around this summer, and really, I’m excited to see how our offense blossoms,” LeMay said. “I’m really excited to see our defense. We’re going to be pretty darn quick, fast to the ball, and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch on Friday nights.”

After a first-round playoff exit last year, Newman hopes to make a postseason run in 2023.

“I think the goal is always to make the playoffs – make it there, but sustain some wins in the playoffs. That’s what this group wants, and that’s what we’re looking forward to,” LeMay said. “It starts with Week 1, though. We’re going back to Rockridge. I think that’s something that we’ve been looking forward to as well, so we’re excited to head over there and compete.”

“A successful season for us would of course be making the playoffs – that’s our low-bar standard for us. But more importantly, I think it’s about working together as a team,” Accardi said. “The past few years, we’ve worked as a team, but there’s still been some individuals. I think once we put the glue together, and put all the pieces together for it, I think it’ll be a good season.”