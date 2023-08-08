Football practices shift into new gear with start of fall workouts

Since he was hired in March, Hiawatha football coach Kenny McPeek said one of his areas of focus has been the conditioning of the Hawks.

After Day 1 of fall practices, McPeek said he liked what he’s seen.

[ Photos: Sycamore football holds first practice as season approaches ]

“The biggest difference to me is the shape the kids are in,” said McPeek, who was Hiawatha’s defensive coordinator for two years under coach Nick Doolittle. “When we told them they were going to run 1,200 yards today total, they all groaned, obviously. But in the end they realized hey, it wasn’t that bad because we did all that summer stuff. It’s kind of where I thought they’d be, but I think they surprised themselves.”

Teams in every sport across the state were able to start practices and organized activities Monday, with games in all sports able to begin Aug. 21.

“We’re not in shoulder pads, so it’s not like that camp feel where it’s that first contact of the year. But it’s a lot more high-energy, high-intensity because we can smell that season and that the first game is near.” — Gable Carrick, Sycamore lineman

McPeek is hoping to guide the Hawks to the eight-man playoffs for the third straight year. They also made the 1A playoffs three times between 2016-2019 after not qualifying for the postseason since 1987.

The team ran a summer camp two weeks ago before last week’s dead period.

“I was expecting [Monday] to be sloppy, which it was a little bit,” McPeek said. “But the kids were there, our numbers are up, and the day went really well.”

[ Photos: DeKalb football opens practices in preparation for the upcoming season ]

McPeek said 33 players, including 11 freshmen, were out at practice Monday. The Hawks had 17 on their roster two years ago and 24 last year.

DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman also has a young team, with just one defensive starter and a handful of seniors back from last year’s playoff team.

“It’s the same thing we’ve been saying,” Schneeman said. “It’s a rather inexperienced group, but the energy level was good. We’ve got a lot of talented kids. It’s just about finding out where everyone fits and going from there.”

The Barbs open the season Aug. 25 against Sycamore at Huskie Stadium. With the game so close, DeKalb junior defensive back Jauharie Wilson said there’s a whole different energy in the fall than in the summer workouts, which were just a few weeks ago.

“There’s definitely a different feel,” Wilson said. “We did a lot more conditioning today. You get that real feeling that it’s almost time, it’s almost time for game day. You got to really prepare yourself. It’s not just another summer camp where you get to go to 7-on-7 or something like that. It’s an actual game and in just a few weeks.”

Sycamore offensive and defensive lineman Gable Carrick said that even without pads, energy levels are high – something that has him optimistic about his team and its quest for a third straight trip to the Class 5A semifinals.

“We’re not in shoulder pads, so it’s not like that camp feel where it’s that first contact of the year,” Carrick said. “But it’s a lot more high-energy, high-intensity because we can smell that season and that the first game is near.”

With his lineman out on the field without pads and using bags to block, Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said he was pleased with how Day 1 went.

“It was really crisp,” Ryan said. “We came out of summer, we’ve been off about 10 days, and I thought we responded really well. Now, obviously, if we could get the other teams to go have bags the rest of year, I think we’d have a lot of success. But I liked how we practiced today.”