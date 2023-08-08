First day of practice feels like Christmas to Princeton coach Ryan Pearson

It may have been early August, but for Princeton coach Ryan Pearson, it was more like Christmas.

He was excited along with his players and all the teams around Bureau County for Monday’s first practice of the 2023 season.

“This is an indescribable feeling just to be back out here. I’m blessed to play football. Excited and nervous at the same time,” Princeton junior lineman Cade Odell said. “After being here for two years, I kind of know what the coaches have in store, but they always throw something new at you.”

Bureau Valley seniors Jon Dybek and Connor Scott were excited for the first of the lasts.

“I’ve kind of come full circle from freshman year to now. Been looking forward to senior year of football for a long time. It’s cool to see it come all the way around,” Dybeck said. “I feel like it went by fast, but I’ve had good memories.”

“First day of practice, it’s like a new beginning, senior year. These four years have gone by quick though. That freshman season went really fast. It’s been uphill so far, we’ll see how it goes,” Scott said.

Hall seniors Gianni Guerrini and Joseph Bacidore said it’s always fun to get the gang back together to get ready for the season opener in 2 1/2 weeks.

“Being with the team, having fun. Getting ready for the first game,” Guerrini said.

“Good weather, everything’s great,” Bacidore said. “I like being with my team a lot. It’s fun to be around. I’m going to miss it a lot when I graduate.”

At Princeton: Pearson called an audible over the weekend, switching Monday’s opener from the morning to mid-afternoon due to the forecast for rain in the early hours. Monday’s first practice went off without a hitch with 60 kids in the Tigers’ camp. Pearson said with a smile that everybody got all their paper work/physicals turned in, a first in all his years coaching.

Princeton junior lineman Cade Odell works on his form in Monday's first practice Monday at Little Siberia. (Mike Vaughn)

“It went really well. Proud of how hard our kids worked and retained a lot of information from camp,” Pearson said. “Hopefully, we take more steps forward tomorrow and continue to stack positive days.”

Monday was the day PHS senior Evan Driscoll had been waiting for a long time, stepping back on to the field to practice for the first time since breaking his leg badly during a game last October. He said he’s ready to go.

“I don’t feel anything (in my ankle). There’s no or pain or nothing. I feel like I’m jumping good and running good. Pretty much 100%,” he said.

His mom, Courtney, however, may not be ready.

“She’s scared out of her mind,” he said with a laugh. “She’s not ready. She’s really nervous. She’s happy I’m playing and proud of me, but she’s real nervous.”

The Tigers got a newcomer out this year when junior Jordan Reinhardt reported to camp for the first time. He last played football in the seventh grade with his eighth grade year in JFL canceled by COVID.

“All of my friends play football. The coaches have talked to me a lot,” he said. “I’m excited to see what it’s like.”

Reinhardt, who has played varsity baseball since his freshman year and was called up late to the varsity in basketball last season, will be used as a wide receiver and punter. He was displaying his big leg Monday afternoon.

He said while his mom, Tina, is always afraid of him getting hurt, “she’s fine with it (coming out).”

At Hall: Coach Randy Tieman said the Red Devils had a good first day and “the kids were energetic and worked hard.” They had 54 kids in Monday’s first session in the Red Devil camp with the freshman in orientation.

The Red Devils work on a play during the first day of practice Monday morning. They will open the season Friday, Aug. 25 at Orion. (Kevin Hieronymus)

At Bureau Valley: The Storm huddled up for the first practice to start up the 34th and final season with assistant coach Craig Johnson. There were 42 kids in camp.

The Storm gained a new assistant this year with former Princeton player Garrett Allen (class of 2018), who is student teaching in the Bureau Valley district this semester.

At St. Bede: The Bruins got their first practice away Monday afternoon gearing up for their first run in the new Chicago Prairie Football League. There had 48 kids in camp, with an even split between the varsity and F/S levels. Coach Jim Eustice said it was a good day.