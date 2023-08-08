Ball State recruit Alessio Milivojevic, St. Francis brimming with optimism

St. Francis football coach Bob McMillen noticed something was missing from Monday’s practice. As the Spartans, who finished 11-2 last season and reached the Class 4A semifinals, were getting ready for the first day of fall football practice, McMillen admitted he felt a tinge of emotions.

McMillen said it was odd not coaching his son TJ. A four-year starting two-way lineman, TJ McMillen, now a freshman lineman at Illinois, was a foundation player for the program.

“It’s going to be definitely different,” McMillen said. “I’ve been coaching TJ the last eight to nine years, and watched his growth and development, which was exciting. He worked his butt off to get to where he is today. It will be different not seeing him in the locker room. I’ll have to figure out who to yell at. It will be weird not seeing number 54 out there on the field, but I’m sure some of the schools are happy not to see TJ out there this season.”

Even without TJ McMillen, the Spartans are brimming with optimism due a solid group of returning players, including eight starters on offense. Senior quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, a Ball State recruit, headlines the returnees for St. Francis, which has moved to the CCL/ESCC Orange Division this fall. The Spartans open the season Aug. 25 against Downers Grove North.

“We’re excited about all the returnees, but we still have some holes to fill,” McMillen said. “Alessio is very savvy and a great quarterback with a very high football IQ. He picked things up well, so it wasn’t reteaching the game, just reteaching verbiage, some concepts and doing a few different things. [New offensive coordinator] Dan {Paplaczyk] put his tweaks into the offensive style of the ball. Alessio has a great mindset of what he can do on offense.”

Milivojevic, set to start his third year, had 13 offers before committing to Ball State. He completed 129 of 181 passes for 2,169 yards, with 30 touchdowns and five interceptions and ran for five scores to earn Metro Suburban Conference MVP honors last season.

“All throughout the offseason, I really emphasized on getting faster and being able to get out of the pocket more,” Milivojevic said. “I worked with my father, Hector, and my quarterback trainer, Greg Holcomb, and I feel I’ve improved tremendously.”

St. Francis Head Coach Bob McMillen watches his team during a 7-on-7 football tournament at West Aurora High School on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Milivojevic will miss TJ McMillen protecting him, but the Spartans bring back four starters on the offensive line.

“Our offensive line is huge. Not many people can say the line should be 275 pounds across the board,” McMillen said. “Everyone got bigger. Alessio is very good at what he does and has good chemistry with all the games and prepares really good. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the Midwest, and he throws the ball really well.”

Milivojevic said he quickly bonded with Paplaczyk, his new offensive coordinator.

“It’s been really good adjusting to a new OC,” Milivojevic said. “Things have changed, but we’ve been talking a lot through the reads and what we see against certain defenses. I’m very excited to showcase the new offense this upcoming season.”

Senior linebacker Dom Beres, who collected 97 tackles and intercepted two passes last season and was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year, is a player to watch on defense.

“Dom is an undersized linebacker who plays bigger than what he is,” McMillen said. “He has a high football IQ and is all over the field. We have to replace more on defense, plus we’re bringing in a new defensive coordinator in Jared McGriff. We’ve made some little changes and will run multiple different types of defenses and sets. Jared has been in our system and knows the kids and their capabilities. He’s really been focused on the details of the defense. He’s got them flying around in practice.”