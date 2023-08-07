Huntley hopes more well-rounded offense can pay dividends

HUNTLEY – Haiden Janke gladly will relinquish touches out of the backfield if it means Huntley’s offense can benefit from being more diverse.

The Red Raiders running back logged 278 rushing attempts last season while running for 1,430 yards and 10 touchdowns. While Janke, at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds was effective and a pain for opposing defenses, the Raiders’ offense became predictable.

So the plan for Huntley this offseason is to augment the offense around Janke.

“I like carrying the ball, but we have to pass the ball a lot more,” Janke said on Monday, the first day of IHSA athletic practices for fall sports. “Passing would open up for the run game to happen, and when they want to come in (for the run), we pass it again. I feel like this year there will be a lot more passing.”

Huntley (8-2) shared the Fox Valley Conference championship last season with Jacobs and Prairie Ridge, a nice rebound after a 3-6 2021 season ended a string of six consecutive playoff appearances.

The Raiders thrived with a power running game and the FVC’s lowest-scoring defense. They hope to have another strong defensive unit along with an improved passing game.

“Last year we found our strength, what we could do, and we really stuck to that, stayed on schedule with that,” Raiders coach Mike Naymola said. “We took our chances when it was a good moment. As the season wore on, we found it more and more difficult, because teams really started to load up the box.

“We didn’t do a good enough job of spreading teams out and taking advantage on the perimeter. We think we have enough skills between our receivers, running backs and quarterbacks to be able to go back and do that.”

Only Prairie Ridge quarterback Tyler Vasey, who carried 355 times for an IHSA-record 3,887 yards, had more rushing attempts than Janke among area players. Prairie Ridge fullback Nathan Greetham (231 rushes for 1,385 yards) was the only other area player with more than 200 carries. Vasey and Greetham played on the Class 6A state runner-up team and had four more games than Janke.

“I just want to be a big, tough running back who won’t get tackled, and who gets yards,” said Janke, who also will rotate in at linebacker this season. “That’s all I need. I’m trying to break more big ones open and get downfield a lot more.

“Things look really good. Our passing is coming together well, we’re putting in new plays and finding out who our quarterback will be too.”

Braylon Bower and Cole Coppersmet are the two quarterback candidates. Naymola likes what the Raiders have at receiver with Bryce Walker and Jake Witt as returning starters, along with Omarre Segarra, a likely starter at the other receiving spot.

Walker is one of Huntley’s fastest players and missed the last six games after suffering a broken left tibia and fibula in Week 4. Witt is a big target at 6-3 and Naymola thinks Segarra can be a playmaker.

“Bryce is so wiggly,” Naymola said. “As a slot receiver he runs great routes. He’s our best blocking receiver. As a little guy (5-9, 150), he’s a really phyiscal run blocker. Being an athlete like he is has been beneficial to push the perimeter.

“Omarre Segarra is kind of becoming what I always hoped he’d become this summer. He’s been a splash playmaker, he’s so fast and athletic and stretches the field for us. Where he’s going to shine is if he can consistently catch the football. Jake Witt started last year and is 6-3, he’s been all over the place to camps.”

Walker sees good things ahead for the Raiders.

“Everything has been clicking since Day 1,” he said. “I want it to keep rolling and see how it goes. I want to bring more (to the offense). We have good quarterbacks who can throw the ball. I’m just trying to enjoy my last season here as a senior.”

Offensive lineman Jack Crudele felt good about what Huntley did at a team camp in Brownsburg, Indiana two weeks ago.

“There was more energy all around,” Crudele said. “The energy was so much higher. The senior class last year started that and we feel we have to keep that going.

“From the leadership aspect, I need to help this team with that, and be one of those people who step in with the energy and help people, and help myself, to get where we need to be.”

The Raiders know they can lean on a strong running game, but would like to produce some more big plays.

“A lot of it was finding what your identity is going to be that year,” Naymola said. “This year, we found out, especially through summer and going to Brownsburg (Indiana), we were able to make a few more splash plays on the perimeter, spread some teams out, use the whole field and still have Haiden to run the football, but not letting everyone tee off on him.”