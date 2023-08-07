5 football storylines to watch in the Sauk Valley area in 2023

Football season is almost upon us. At this point, it’s less than three weeks away.

After the Week 1 games conclude Aug. 24 and 25, some of our lingering questions will be answered. Until then, here are five storylines to watch in the Sauk Valley area in 2023:

Who will lead Sterling’s offense?

Sterling's Cale Ledergerber tries to run through Sycamore's Dawson Alexander during their Class 5A state playoff game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Last season, the Sterling Golden Warriors ran most of their offense through three seniors: quarterbacks Kael Ryan and JP Schilling and running back Antonio Tablante. This season, the offensive leaders are less certain.

As the Western Big 6 MVP and a Class 5A IHSFCA All-State selection, Ryan compiled 1,565 yards of total offense (1,178 rushing, 387 passing) and 24 touchdowns (22 rushing, 2 passing) in 2022. Schilling, a First-Team All-Western Big 6 selection, went 50-for-80 passing for 680 yards and seven touchdowns, and added 641 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Tablante, another First-Team All-Western Big 6 pick at running back, racked up 772 yards and 14 touchdowns on 119 carries and caught five passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

With both quarterbacks gone, as well as two-thirds of the three-headed monster backfield, there’s a lot of offensive production to replace – and, with a wide-open quarterback competition and a new backfield rotation, it’s unclear what this offense will look like.

But some of the faces will be familiar.

The Golden Warriors return senior offensive tackle Lucas Austin, a First-Team All-Western Big 6 selection and Division I recruit with several FCS and non-power 5 offers, most of their receivers and senior Cale Ledergerber, who’s fighting for the starting quarterback job after splitting carries in the backfield with Tablante and AJ Kested last season.

Last season, the Golden Warriors reached the Class 5A state quarterfinals. This year, they should make the playoffs once again, but can they rival their 2022 success?

Can Newman make a playoff run in Year 2 with LeMay?

Newman’s Carter Rude runs the ball Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 against Princeton. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

The Newman Comets snuck into the playoffs in 2022, winning three of their last five games to qualify in head coach Mike LeMay’s first season. Unfortunately, that first season ended on a sour note, with a 42-14 loss to Rockridge in the first round of playoffs. But now, after a year to adjust to the coaching change, the Comets are feeling more comfortable and confident.

Newman will have a number of new faces on offense this season, after graduating four of their top six rushers and three of their top pass catchers. Gone are running backs Nolan Britt (414 rushing yards, 112 receiving yards) and Hunter Luyando (337 rushing yards), quarterback JJ Castle (188 rushing yards, 595 passing yards) and receiver Ayden Batten (21 catches, 409 yards). Offensive/defensive linemen Hayden Witt, a First-Team All-Three Rivers East pick in 2022, leaves a big void in the trenches as well, but the Comets will return most of their linemen from a season ago.

With all of those holes to fill, Newman will look to rising seniors like Carter Rude, Brady Grennan, Isaiah Williams and Mac Hanrahan to keep the offense churning at the skill positions.

Dixon going for ninth straight playoff appearance

Dixon's Tyler Shaner hands the ball off to Aiden Wiseman against Genoa- Kingston on Friday Oct.7,2022 in Genoa. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

The Dixon Dukes have been a model of consistency for about a decade, making eight straight playoff appearances. This year, they’ll try to extend that streak to nine in a row with the help of their two leading rushers from 2022.

Senior quarterback Tyler Shaner, a Second-Team All-Big Northern selection, racked up more than 2,000 yards of total offense (1,058 rushing, 1,007 passing) and 22 touchdowns (13 passing, 9 rushing) in 2022.

Senior running back/linebacker Aiden Wiseman, another Second-Team All-Big Northern selection, rushed for 951 yards and a team-leading 12 touchdowns to go with one receiving touchdown last year. He was also one of the Dukes’ leading tacklers.

Dixon also has some voids to fill, especially on offense. Matt Warkins, a First-Team All-Big Northern offensive lineman, and two-way lineman Shaun DeVries, a First-Team All Big-Northern selection on the defensive line, are two of the biggest offseason losses. The Dukes also lost First-Team All Big-Northern wide receiver Ethan Hays and Second-Team All-Big Northern wide receiver Rylan Ramsdell.

Do the Dukes have the players they need to offset their senior departures? Time will tell.

Can Amboy co-op get back to I8FA state championship game?

Amboy’s Landon Whelchel is hauled down after a gain Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in the 8-man championship football game against West Central. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio Clippers had a tremendous postseason run in 2022, finishing second in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association after a 44-36 loss to West Central in the state championship at Monmouth College.

This year, they’ll be a favorite to win it as they return all but one player from that second-place team. The loss of I8FA All-State quarterback Tucker Lindenmeyer is undoubtedly a big one, but the Clippers will cushion that blow by bringing back all of their top weapons, a good offensive line, an experienced backup quarterback and a rock-solid defense.

Senior tight end/defensive end Brennan Blaine, an I8FA All-State selection, had 46 catches for 1,191 yards and 21 touchdowns, as well as 133 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns last season. Defensively, he racked up 98 tackles, 14 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

Senior running back/linebacker Landon Whelchel, a Second-Team All-North 2 Division pick on both sides of the ball, rushed for 1,451 yards and 18 touchdowns on 182 carries, and tallied 119 tackles, with nine tackles for a loss.

Junior fullback/defensive end Quinn Leffelman, a Second-Team All-North 2 Division selection on defense and honorable mention on offense, rushed for 896 yards and 16 touchdowns, added 109 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver, and racked up 73 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Junior quarterback Eddie Jones, who started six games last season while Lindenmeyer was sidelined with a hamstring injury, already has valuable experience with essentially the same supporting cast.

The Clippers appear poised for another special season.

Can Polo reclaim I8FA crown?

Polo's Brock Soltow avoids Orangeville defenders during 8-man football action in Polo on Saturday, Sept. 3. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

From the time they switched to eight-man football in 2019, the Polo Marcos have established themselves as a powerhouse program. With back-to-back state championships in 2019 and 2021 [no 2020 season], and a state semifinals appearance and near-win over eventual 2022 state champion West Central, expectations will again be high for the Marcos.

Polo brings back I8FA All-State running back and reigning SVM Football Player of the Year Brock Soltow, along with most of last year’s state semifinal team. Soltow rushed for 2,407 yards and 39 touchdowns on 246 carries, passed for 202 yards and four touchdowns and racked up 79 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and seven interceptions at outside linebacker.

The Marcos have some big shoes to fill, however. Running back/linebacker Avery Grenoble, a back-to-back I8FA all-stater, rushed for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns on 107 carries, and tallied 84 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception last year, despite missing all three playoff games with a knee injury. Polo also loses two-way lineman Waylon Harris, linebacker/running back Brady Wolber and quarterback/defensive end Cayden Webster.

The Marcos have the ingredients of a championship team, but can they knock off Amboy and West Central?