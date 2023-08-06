5 football storylines to watch in the Herald-News area

With the opening of official high school football practices quickly approaching and Week 1 games soon after, here is a look at five interesting storylines surrounding Herald-News area programs.

Area welcomes four new head coaches to make the calls

The departure of two long-time coaches led to two prominent head coaching openings in the area. Bolingbrook’s John Ivlow stepped down at the conclusion of last season, while Lemont’s Bret Kooi also elected to end his head coaching stint.

Neither of the two stayed out of the mix long though as each are now assistant coaches for other area programs with Ivlow going to assist at Plainfield East under one of the new area coaches, Harvey Jackson, and Kooi landing as an assistant at Lockport under George Czart. Kooi was formerly the head coach at Lockport from 1994-2010.

Two-sport Penn State athlete Titcus Pettigrew takes over at Bolingbrook while Willie Hayes assumes the leadership position at Lockport.

Jackson isn’t the only new head coach in the Plainfield school district, as Jake Brosman takes over for Bill Bicker at Plainfield South. Bicker moved into an administration position at the school.

Dave Woodburn is the new coach at Lincoln-Way Central. Woodburn, formerly an assistant at both Lincoln-Way Central and Lincoln-Way East took over for Jeremy Cordell, who is now the head coach at Ozark in Missouri.

New conferences arrive, others realign

Since joining the CCL/ESCC in 2019, Joliet Catholic has not lost a regular season in-division contest, either in the White or Orange Division.

That level of success has caused the Hilltoppers to be placed in yet another division, the Green, with the caliber of surrounding competition also stepping up. Joliet Catholic will be joined by Marist, St. Ignatius and Niles Notre Dame in league play.

Providence also is on the move in the CCL/ESCC and is in the White Division now along with Montini, Benet and St. Laurence.

Joliet Catholic and Providence were in the same division last season with Joliet Catholic winning the regular season matchup and Providence avenging that loss in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. Although the two won’t be in the same division, they will play a non-conference contest in Week 2.

Dwight and Seneca join the newly former Chicagoland Prairie Conference where they will re-establish some rivalries and create some new ones with new league mates Elmwood Park, Walther Christian, Ridgewood, Ottawa Marquette, St. Bede and Westmont.

These moves are only a prelude to more moves coming in the future. Bolingbrook will leave the SWSC for the Southwest Prairie in 2024 to replace West Aurora who is returning to the Upstate Eight. There’s still no corresponding move that has been made by the SWSC leaving them currently with an odd number of teams and a scheduling nightmare if not dealt with.

Is Lincoln-Way East still one of the state’s top dogs?

There were some key losses to graduation, but Lincoln-Way East always seems to find a way to keep enough underclassmen in the regular rotation so it never starts the season in what could be classified as a rebuilding year.

That’s certainly the case this season as well. Braden Tischer returns to engineer the offense, Josh Janowski brings a capable anchor to the offensive line and the Griffins defensive line looks menacing with David Wuske and Caden O’Rourke.

It’s safe to say Lincoln-Way East will likely find itself among the list of teams in the hunt for a Class 8A title but we will get a quick measuring stick on the Griffins with their Week 1 opener against a very talented Kenwood team at Gately Stadium on Aug. 24. (Yes, that’s a Thursday.)

Who is going to run the football?

There was a real bumper crop of running backs in the area last season.

Lincoln-Way East’s James Kwiecinski, Plainfield North’s John St. Clair, Plainfield South’s Brian Stanton all put together monster seasons last year, but all graduated.

So where to look for the next wave?

Joliet Catholic’s HJ Grigsby, Minooka’s Joey Partridge and Providence’s Jamari Tribbett look like the early candidates to serve as the area’s top ball carriers.

Who will survive the loaded Southwest Prairie West?

You can make a case for all six teams in the stacked conference which almost certainly means weeks 4 through 9 are going to be a dogfight in this league on a week-to-week basis.

Plainfield North has been the top dog for the past few years in the league and it likely won’t relinquish the throne without a deep fight. The Tigers were hit rather hard by the ranks of graduation, but the program has built up enough positive cache to not even think of discounting their prospects because of that.

Minooka has looked very strong in summer work and has an experienced core to rely on and even though Oswego East lost some pretty talented pieces, the Wolves seem to be a program on a steady rise.

Yorkville has been solid since the program’s addition to the SPC and appears to have the pieces in place to make life difficult for any opponent. Oswego had been the conference’s gold standard up until just recently and the proud program is likely itching to get back to its former status.

West Aurora, in its final year in the SPC, would like to make its mark before leaving. It’s the most experienced and talented group the Blackhawks have had since joining the SPC.

There will likely be no breaks for anyone in this conference.