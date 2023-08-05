Bureau County teams huddling up Monday for first practice

Monday’s the day.

It’s the first day of the fall practice schedule for the 2023 Illinois High School football season, a day circled on the calendar for all players and coaches alike.

Here’s a look at the first week of practice around the Bureau County camps:

Princeton - The first two days in the Tigers’ camp will be helmets only, meeting from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday’s practice, in “shells” will be moved up to 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. to allow for registration at 9 a.m. The Thursday and Friday’s practices will return to the 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. time slot. The freshmen will not practice Thursday due to freshmen orientation. On Saturday, the Tigers will meet from 7 to 9 a.m. for the first day of full pads and first scrimmage.

The Tigers will open the season on Friday, Aug. 25 at Monmouth-Roseville.

Bureau Valley - The Storm will start to “Pound the Stone” at 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday and continue those hours throughout the week. Saturday’s session will start with “picture day” at 8:15 a.m. with practice to follow.

The Storm will kick off the season on Friday, Aug. 25 at Erie-Prophetstown.

Hall - The Red Devils will answer the early wake-up call at 7 a.m. Monday, through 10 a.m. The rest of the week, coach Randy Tieman said Hall will run from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Red Devils will travel to Orion for the Aug. 25 season opener.

St. Bede - The Bruins will run afternoon sessions this week, meeting from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, starting a little earlier Friday afternoon. Practice will shift to 8:30 a.m. Saturday for the first day of full pads.

The Bruins, who are joining the new Chicagoland Prairie Football League this fall, will have a neutral site for its season opener at Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington for a non-conference game against Tuscola.

Amboy-LaMoille - The Clippers are anxious to start the new season, coming off a state runner-up finish in 8-man football. They will set sail with practices from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, starting at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Clippers will start the season at home at the Harbor against the Decatur Unity Christian co-op.