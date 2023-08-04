5 football storylines to watch in the Suburban Life area for 2023

The high school football season gets underway Monday with the start of preseason practices. Here are some of the top storylines to watch in the Suburban Life area this season.

IC Catholic Prep and St. Francis join the CCL/ESCC

IC Catholic Prep and St. Francis, which dominated the Metro Suburban Conference in recent seasons, has joined the CCL/ESCC mega-conference. The Knights and the Spartans have been slotted in the CCL/ESCC Orange Division with Nazareth and Fenwick.

Needless to say, it’s a step up in class.

In the past IC Catholic and St. Francis routinely stacked together blowout conference wins in the Metro Suburban, the main exception their annual matchup.

Not anymore. IC Catholic’s schedule now includes the likes of Nazareth, Marist and Loyola, with St. Francis facing the likes of Joliet Catholic, St. Rita and Nazareth. That is in addition to the Week 6 IC Catholic-St. Francis matchup. While IC Catholic and St. Francis have rosters more than capable of deep playoff runs, the road to five wins will be a grind in the CCL/ESCC.

With the Metro Suburban football league no more, Riverside-Brookfield has moved to the Southland Conference, Wheaton Academy to the Chicagoland Christian and Westmont to the Chicagoland Prairie.

Nazareth's William Beargie and his teammates hoist the trophy after their IHSA Class 5A state championship win over Peoria in Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois in Champaign. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Can Nazareth and IC Catholic repeat?

IC Catholic and Nazareth both added to their state titles collection in 2022, the Knights winning the Class 3A championship and the Roadrunners the Class 5A crown in Champaign. This year, the state finals moves to Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Will these two programs be there?

The pieces are certainly in place. IC Catholic, which due to the IHSA multiplier is projected to be in the Class 4A bracket according to Shaw Media’s Steve Soucie, brings back Iowa recruit KJ Parker at receiver and defensive back, and his quarterback Dennis Mandala for their fourth varsity seasons, along with Texas AM recruit Eric Karner at tight end, standout linebacker JP Schmidt and playoff sensation Joey Gliatta at running back.

Nazareth won the 2022 Class 5A title after a 1-3 start to the season with an exceptionally young roster, nine sophomores and a freshman starting. Junior quarterback Logan Malachuk is back for his third season as starter, while junior defensive end Gabe Kaminski is one of the state’s top recruits in the Class of 2025.

Nazareth and IC Catholic will face off Week 4 in Elmhurst in the divisional opener.

The hardest part of getting back to state, as Nazareth has found out, could be navigating through the regular season to reach five wins.

York's Cole Ostendorf (21) wraps up Marist's Mike Donegan (3) during a second round Class 8A varsity football playoff game between York High School and Marist High School. (Tony Gadomski /Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

West Suburban Silver and DuKane power conferences

As leagues go statewide, few are as loaded top-to-bottom as the West Suburban Silver and the DuKane Conference. Both teams had four playoff qualifiers last season, and seven of those eight teams won at least one postseason game.

No reason to believe they’ll take a step back.

York is coming off the first 9-0 regular season in the 102-year history of the program, and a Class 8A semifinal appearance, returns All-State linebacker Cole Ostendorf, and clearly has it rolling with head coach Mike Fitzgerald. Glenbard West still has the pedigree and talent like running back Julius Ellens, and Lyons and Downers Grove North aren’t far behind as programs on the rise. And that’s not even including Hinsdale Central, which missed the playoffs last year but won back-to-back Silver titles before that.

In the DuKane, Batavia reached the Class 7A final last season, a year after Wheaton North won the Class 7A championship – and neither of them even won the DuKane last season, that distinction belonging to St. Charles North. On top of that, the most talented player in the league is from Geneva, junior wide receiver Talyn Taylor.

Count on at least one, and probably more, dynamite games a week in each league, and both conferences making noise again come playoff time.

Glenbard West's Julius Ellens (4) breaks through a hole in the Lyons Township defense during a game at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local)

Division I recruit starpower

As usual, there will be no shortage of Division I starpower for area teams. Dynamic skill-position talent includes Glenbard South senior receiver Cam Williams, a Notre Dame recruit, Parker and Karner of IC Catholic, Ball State-bound quarterback Alessio Milivojevic of St. Francis, Julius Ellens of Glenbard West.

Standouts up front include Lyons lineman Eddie Tuerk, an Illinois recruit and Power 5 prospects Kaminski, York junior Joseph Reiff and Fenwick junior Nathaniel Marshall, who holds 17 scholarship offers including Alabama. Headliners defensively include Illinois recruit Joe Barna and Downers Grove North’s Cael Brezina, both linebackers.

Class 7A second-round game, Moline at Willowbrook. Willowbrook's Arthur Palicki (2) drops back to pass during Class 7A second-round game between Moline at Willowbrook. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local)

Can Montini and Willowbrook bounce back?

Montini and Willowbrook, two of the more well-regarded programs in DuPage County, each will be looking to rebound from what were challenging 2022 seasons to different degrees.

Montini, which had gone three decades without missing the playoffs, had its second consecutive 3-6 season in 2022. Part of that can be attributed to life in the CCL/ESCC. The Broncos, though, seem confident that they can have a bounce-back season with multi-dimensional George Asay and running back Alex Marre leading the way.

Willowbrook, meanwhile, did make the playoffs in 2022, but its five wins were the fewest in a nine-game season since 2015. The Warriors also had their hold on the West Suburban Gold title wrested away by Downers Grove South. But Willowbrook looks capable of a rebound with four-year starting quarterback Arthur Palicki and 10 juniors that received varsity experience as sophomores.