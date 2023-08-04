5 football storylines to watch in the Kane County Chronicle area

Ahead of the first official day of football practice on Aug. 7, here are five storylines for Kane County Chronicle coverage area football teams for the upcoming season.

7 on 7 Football Batavia Quarterback Ryan Boe during 7 on 7 football at Kaneland High School Maple Park. (Mark Black)

Batavia ready for another state title run?

The Bulldogs are perennial contenders for a deep postseason run, reaching the Class 7A state championship game last season. Some major pieces graduated off its defense, notably Tyler Jansey, but Southern Illinois commit linebacker Ben Fiegel, Ball State commit defensive lineman Jordan Buckley and Texas transfer Malachi Smith figure to be center pieces for another stout unit. Offensively, North Dakota State commit and senior quarterback Ryan Boe is back for his third season varsity starter. He has a new offensive weapon in junior receiver Isaiah Brown, a transfer from Yorkville, that should create fireworks early and often.

Geneva’s Talyn Taylor (1) blocks St. Charles East’s Cayman Manuel during a game at St. Charles East. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

How high can Geneva junior wideout Talyn Taylor’s ceiling climb?

Taylor, the four-star recruit and mega talent for the Vikings, is going to be a major headache for opposing defenses this season. As a sophomore last year, Taylor finished with 45 catches, 660 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Already armed with more than 20 scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan and Michigan State, Taylor is set for a monster season and is the type of talent that will dominate and win football games.

7 on 7 Football Kaneland quarterback Troyer Carlson looks for an open receiver during 7-on-7 football at against Batavia. (Mark Black)

Quarterback-rich teams

As a whole, Kane County area teams are pretty loaded at quarterback. Kaneland will have senior Troyer Carlson back for a fourth season as varsity starter. Batavia senior Boe, St. Charles North junior Ethan Plumb and St. Francis senior Alessio Milivojevic, a Ball State recruit, are all in their third varsity season. Geneva senior Nate Stempowski is in his second season.

That collective experience, at the most important position on the field, could make the difference in the win-loss column for many teams this year.

St. Charles North quarterback Ethan Plumb hands the ball off to Joell Holloman during a game at Geneva in 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

No Surges for North Stars

St. Charles North does return notable offensive talent with wideout Anthony Taormina and tight end Jake Furtney leading the way, but replacing the incredible production on both sides of the ball left by graduated running back Drew Surges is a massive role to fill. Junior running back Joell Holloman figures to be that first candidate. While it won’t fall on one person’s shoulders, finding that type of impact will be important in the North Stars’ DuKane Conference title defense effort.

St. Charles North’s Drew Surges (6) runs the ball in the second quarter during a 2022 game at Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

Who wins the DuKane Conference?

One of the state’s elite conferences, and no reason to think it won’t be again. St. Charles North won a double overtime classic over Batavia in Week 9, in part due to a herculean effort by Surges, to clinch the DuKane Conference outright title last year. Do the North Stars maintain top of the heap? does Batavia reclaim it after winning it in 2018, 2019 and 2021? Could Geneva or another dark horse surprise? Time will tell.