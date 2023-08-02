Football: 5 storylines to watch in the Times-area this season

With the opening of official high school football practices quickly approaching and Week 1 games soon after, here is a look at five interesting storylines surrounding Times-area programs.

Streator’s Benning to continue to add to passing records

Streator senior quarterback Christian Benning, who will enter his third season as the Bulldogs starting signal caller, already has laid claim to almost every passing record in the program’s long history and will be looking to push those marks higher.

Last season Benning broke 2017 graduate John Benckendorf’s school record for career passing yards (2,239) and finished the 2022 campaign 132 of 244 for 1,418 yards, 13 touchdown and nine interceptions.

Benning, who currently has compiled 2,750 career passing yards, will have returning wideout Matt Williamson (43 receptions, 481 yards, 2 TDs) as one of his main targets.

Streator is scheduled to open the 2023 regular season at home Friday, Aug. 25, against East Peoria.

Ottawa's Colby Mortenson tries to get outside of the Sycamore defense during their game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Ottawa looking for 2nd consecutive trip to playoffs

Ottawa punched its ticket to the playoffs last fall for the first time since 2012 and will be pushing to qualify for the postseason in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2006 and 2007 squads played beyond the regular season.

Last season the Pirates started the season 3-0, dropped four of the next five games, then earned a 34-9 win over Woodstock in Week 9 to clinch their postseason-qualifying fifth win – the victory matching the win total for the previous six seasons combined.

Ottawa returns starting quarterback Colby Mortenson, who put together a strong showing at the Princeton 7-on-7 event this summer, as well as key players in Ryder Miller (RB/DB), Paxton Miller (RB/WR), Michael Mills (OL/DL) and Cam Loomis (K/P).

Sandwich Summer Football Practice After not being able to field a varsity football team last year, head coach Kris Cassie (center) has started summer workouts with this year's football team at Sandwich High School on Monday, July 17, 2023. (Steven Buyansky/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Sandwich returns to varsity competition after canceled 2022

The Sandwich varsity football season had to be canceled last fall because of low participation numbers but is back this fall with 60 kids out for the team.

The Indians did play a junior varsity schedule last fall and posted an 8-1 record with junior running back Simeion Harris running for more than 1,300 yards and more than 20 touchdowns last fall.

Sandwich opens the season hosting Manteno and Peotone before Week 3 brings Plano to town for the first meeting between the longtime rivals in Sandwich since 2017.

Head Coach Tom Jobst talks with the defense during a time out in the 2nd quarter during the Class 1A first round playoff game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Gould Stadium in Ottawa. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local News Network)

Marquette, Seneca look to continue success in new conference

The Marquette Academy and Seneca programs will each have new opponents this fall, but each will be looking to continue their respective successes.

The Crusaders and Fighting Irish are now part of the newly formed Chicagoland Prairie Conference with Dwight, Elmwood Park, Walther Christian, Ridgewood, St. Bede and Westmont.

Marquette finished 9-2 in 2022 and earned a 10th consecutive trip to the playoffs. Seneca put together a magical fall, completing the regular season without a loss, claiming its third playoff berth since 2002 and earning the most wins in a season (10) for the program since 2000.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland's linemen work off to the side at practice Monday, July 24, 2023, in Flanagan. (J.T. Pedelty)

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland hopes experience helps to turn things around

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland will enter its fifth year of playing in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association after decades playing the more traditional 11-man football looking to turn the tables on last season that produced only a pair of wins in nine tries.

Last season the Falcons’ roster featured only a few seniors, which means the 25 juniors and sophomores on that team gained much needed experience heading into this fall. Add to that much of that knowledge came from playing seven of their nine games against teams that made the playoffs should also be a plus.

FCW will open the regular season with three consecutive home games, starting with West Central on Aug. 25 in Flanagan.