Marengo eager to build off last year’s strong finish

Marengo was in danger of missing the playoffs a year ago, but rallied with wins in its final two games to secure a spot in the postseason for the fourth consecutive season.

This season, the Indians would like to avoid a similar scenario with a quick start and show that they, despite some key losses to graduation, are a team that won’t go down easy.

“We want to prove that we are a good football team,” returning senior two-way lineman Rune Boyd said. “We want to prove that we can be a powerhouse at Marengo and that we can be a contender to win conference.

“We’ve all been working as hard as we can. It’s been all business.”

The Indians will look a lot different this season without quarterback Josh Holst, last year’s All-Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division Team Offensive MVP. In his last year, Holst accounted for 2,318 total yards and 37 touchdowns.

But the Indians believe they can match or even exceed last year’s output despite big changes.

Marengo was 5-5 last year, defeating Peoria Manual on the road in Week 8 – a six-hour round trip – and knocking off Plano at home in Week 9 with a standout defensive performance to extend its season.

In the playoffs, the Indians ran into an offensively superior St. Francis team that pummeled opponents throughout the season. St. Francis shut out Marengo 63-0 in its first-round game and finished with an 11-2 record. The Spartans won by an average of 41 points in their first three playoff games and eventually fell to Class 4A state runner-up Providence Catholic 17-14 in the quarterfinals.

Rune Boyd runs through a drill during summer practice on Tuesday in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“I know a lot of guys were kind of dead at the end of last season, especially for that St. Francis game,” said senior Isaac Anthony, who will take over as the Indians’ starting running back. “That was tough. But if we just all work together and keep a positive mindset, we’re definitely going to be successful.

“Sure, we lost some great players, but I believe we can replace those guys with hard work and taking pride in what we do. I believe we can do a lot of things this year, there’s no question.”

One player who is really looking forward to the season is lineman Evan Maniates. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound senior was set to be a varsity starter last year but suffered a broken leg on the last day of summer practice.

Maniates is bullish on the Indians’ chances this fall.

“It was hard. I had to learn how to walk and everything again,” Maniates said of returning from a broken leg. “I’m just looking forward to finally getting on the field for my first game of varsity. I can’t wait to see how everybody else plays, too.

“Some teams might think we’re going to be down because we lost [Holst], but they don’t know what’s coming.”

Evan Maniates waits his turn to run a drill during summer practice on Tuesday in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Marengo placed third in the KRC/I8 Blue Division behind Richmond-Burton and Rochelle. Two years ago, the Indians tied Rochelle for runner-up.

Boyd said the Indians will use last year’s quick exit in the playoffs as motivation.

He was part of a new leadership group for the Indians formed in the winter that has helped hold teammates accountable throughout the offseason and boost morale.

“We left that game wanting more,” Boyd said. “It seemed like we broke down as the game went on. But there’s definitely a couple of guys who kept at it and stuck it through, and we want more of that. That’s something we’ve been working on this summer.

“We’re not giving up.”