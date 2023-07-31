La Salle-Peru pleased with summer progress

The La Salle-Peru football team spent the summer making changes to its offense, finding replacements on both sides of the ball and adjusting to some coaching changes, including coach Jose Medina taking over as offensive coordinator and some additions to the staff.

The Cavaliers wrapped up their summer activities with camp last week, concluding with the annual Cav Combine on Friday night.

L-P also had controlled 11-on-11 scrimmages with Hall and Mendota during the summer.

After the IHSA dead week, the Cavs and teams around the state open practice for the season on Monday.

“It’s been going good,” senior running back Brady Romagnoli said during the last camp week. “We’ve been getting that work in, grinding every day. I like the offense and defense has been getting that work in too.”

With a solid summer of work, the Cavs are hoping to improve their win total and earn a home playoff game after going 5-4 and qualifying for the last three postseasons.

“We want to get that home playoff game,” senior defense back Kaleb Kennedy said. “We want our stadium packed. We want the other team to feel the pressure. Our stadium can get loud. That’s what we want to get.

“We want to show our fans we worked hard to get a home playoff game for them. It’s not just for us. It’s for the town and everyone.”

From the hardwood to the gridiron: Josh Senica has been one of the top basketball players in the area over the past couple seasons.

Last winter, he was NewsTribune First-Team All-Area as he averaged 17.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

This fall, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound senior is heading to the football field where he will play tight end where Medina said he is “a nice big frame to throw to” and outside linebacker.

Senica has not played football since competing in the Illinois Valley Youth Football League in middle school.

“I’m excited to see him get out there and play and now worry about basketball right now,” Medina said. “I like seeing him out there. He’s a big body. He’s strong.”

Filling holes on defense: The Cavaliers lost several key players on defense, including NewsTribune All-Area picks in Connor Lorden on the defensive line, Antonio Rodriguez at linebacker and Mason Lynch at defensive back along with all-area honorable mention linebacker Brett Simone and honorable mention DB Caleb Burrell.

“They’ve been pretty good,” Medina said about the defense over the summer. “We’ve been trying to pick pieces to fill spots we’ve lost. We have some guys stepping up and doing what we ask them to do. Three of our linebackers haven’t gotten at least some reps on varsity, so they have an idea of what we want. We’re going to be pretty young on both sides of the ball, but we have a lot of talented kids on the team who want to get after it and want to win.”

Senica, classmate Gage Swiskoski and juniors Josh Bickford and Danny Beavers are expected to fill roles on defense and make an impact.

Medina said scheme-wise, the Cavs will look the same.

“We slant, pinch and just move guys around,” Medina said. “We want to get speed up front and try to create chaos.”

Healthy and ready to roll: Last season, Kennedy suffered broken bones in his hand and had to play several games wearing a cast.

“This is my year back,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said playing with a cast made it harder for him to get off blocks and catch the ball.

“I was more of a tackling guy last year,” said Kennedy, who also will play receiver. “I’ll show off my DB skills this year.”

Jose Medina said he’s looking forward to seeing a healthy Kennedy make an impact.

“He had a pick and made some plays for us last year,” Medina said. “I’m excited to see what he can do on both sides of the ball.”

Adding a new role: As a sophomore last fall, Andy Medina started at linebacker for the Cavaliers, and the coach’s son had a strong season as he was honorable mention NewsTribune All Area and honorable mention All-Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White Division.

This fall, Andy Medina is adding a new role as he’ll play guard for the Cavaliers.

Medina said he’s looking forward to playing offensive line.

“[I just have to] play low, play fast and do my job,” said Andy Medina, who previously played offensive line as a freshman and throughout his youth football career.